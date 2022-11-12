USHL Hockey: Black Hawks win fourth straight, dump Storm, 5-1

WATERLOO – Picking up where it left off Friday, the Waterloo Black Hawks started fast en route to their fourth consecutive win and a weekend sweep of Tri-City with a 5-1 United States Hockey League victory Saturday at Young Arena.

Gavin O’Connell scored just 1 minute and four seconds into the first period and Gavin Lindberg added another first period goal as Waterloo built and early lead and kept on trucking.

After a scoreless second period, Waterloo struck twice in the first six minutes of the third to put the game out of reach.

Connor Brown scored his third of the season on assists from James Hong and Ben Robertson just 1:46 in. Then Hong scored five minutes later on assists from Brown and Nicholas DeGraves.

Lindberg, his eighth, and Sam Rinzel, his seventh, had first-period assists.

Tyler Procious added a short-handed, empty net goal late for the final score.

Emmett Croteau stopped 33 shots to earn the victory in net.

Waterloo 5, Tri-City 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Tri-City 0 0 0 — 1

Waterloo 2 0 3 – 5

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Gavin O’Connell (Gavin Lindberg, Sam Rinzel), 1:04, 2. Waterloo, Lindberg (unassisted), 19:56, pp. Penalties – Jaedon Kerr, Wat (high sticking), 3:28, Nick Roukounakis, TC (hooking), 12:52, Dane Dowiak, TC (checking from behind, 10-minute misconduct), 13:12, Sebastian Tornqvist, TC (tripping), 18:21.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Tornqvist, TC (interference), 8:13, Seth Constance, TC (high sticking), 15:59.

THIRD PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Connor Brown (James Hong, Ben Robertson, 1:46, 4. Waterloo, Hong (Brown, Nicholas DeGraves), 6:06. 5. Tri-City, Tanner Adams (Drew Montgomery, Cale Ashcroft), 15:05, 6. Waterloo, Tyler Procious (unassisted), 17:28, en, sh. Penalties – Hong, Wat (hooking), 9:49, David Klee, Wat (tripping), 13:02, Patrick Geary, Wat (charging), Bench Minor, Wat (too many men), 16:37.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Tri-City 13 7 14 — 34

Waterloo 8 15 10 —33

Goalies – Tri-City, Nick Erickson (4 shots, 3 saves). Sebastian Wraneschitz (4 shots, 3 saves). Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (13 saves).