USHL HOCKEY: Black Hawks win fourth in five, improve to above .500

WATERLOO – Four different players scored as the Waterloo Black Hawks improved to 6-5-0 with a 4-1 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede Saturday in United States Hockey League action.

The win was the Black Hawks fourth in five games.

James Hong, Sam Rinzel and Gavin O’Connell all scored, and Jack Spicer made 20 plus saves to remain perfect (3-0) on the season in net.

Waterloo got off to a strong start in the first period as it put two into the back of the net.

James Hong scored third of the season when Aaron Pionk found him all alone in front of the Sioux Falls net.

Hong slammed the puck into an unattended net with Pionk and Jaedon Kerr getting assists with 10:58 left in the period.

Waterloo then went up 2-0 when defenseman Sam Rinzel scored his first of the season on assists from Ben Robertston and Gennadi Chaly, a power play tally.

The assist was Robertson’s eighth of the season.

Sioux Falls cut its deficit in half when Will McDonough scored just before a power-play was to be killed with 11:03 left in the second period.

But Waterloo extended its lead to 3-1 win Gavin O’Connell, straight off the injured list, scored his first of the season with 10:21 left in the second on assists from Gavin Lindberg, his fifth, and Garrett Schifsky, his fourth.

Myles Hilman iced the game with an empty net goal with just under 30 seconds left in the contest.

The Black Hawks outshot the Stampede, 42-24.

Waterloo returns to action next Friday at home in the first of two weekend games against Tri-City.