USHL Hockey: Black Hawks win exhibition finale over Des Moines

WATERLOO -- Veteran forwards propelled the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 5-2 exhibition win against the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday at Young Arena.

With three wins over a four-day span, the Black Hawks' preseason record finished at 3-2-0. The team outscored their opponents 14-3 during the mini-streak.

The Black Hawks had 18 shots in the opening period, finding the net on one of them during a power play at 12:35. Jake McLean seized control in the right circle off the initial faceoff, before shuffling the puck to Ben Robertson in the high slot, and Robertson’s shot-pass was redirected by Garrett Schifsky cutting across the top of the crease.

In just over eight minutes of the second period, the Hawks inflated their 1-0 lead to 5-0. The first of those goals came just 54 seconds out of intermission when Owen Baker flicked in a backhander from a sharp angle at the bottom of the left circle. Only 54 seconds passed before Gavin O’Connell swept a rebound into an open side at 1:48.

Luck was with the Hawks at 6:40. A high shot from Gavin Lindberg was knocked down in the slot before the puck eventually squirted away from a couple of Buccaneers and across the goal line. Then at 8:09, Connor Brown added to the lead, coming out of the left corner to redirect a shot by Jaedon Kerr.

Saturday’s game completed this year’s preseason slate. A matchup next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Central against the Youngstown Phantoms during the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh will official open the 2022-23 season.