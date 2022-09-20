USHL hockey: Black Hawks want to be 'annoyingly competitive'

WATERLOO – In your face hockey.

There probably isn’t a phrase that can better describe how the Waterloo Black Hawks want to play under second-year head coach Matt Smaby.

In his introductory press conference in July of 2021, Smaby said the way he wants a team he coaches to play is ‘annoyingly competitive.’ He also used terms like aggressive and unrelenting.

At times the 2021-22 Black Hawks played in the image of Smaby. But now with a year under his and general manager Bryn Chyzyk belts the 2022-23 Waterloo squad is more molded to play in the system Smaby wants to see.

Proof of that has already been witnessed during the preseason. In its final three United States Hockey League exhibition games, all wins, the Black Hawks outshot their opponents, 116-62, and outscored them, 14-3.

“Consistent hard work,” defenseman Tyler Procious said of what it will take to win. “Our systems are very good and when they are on, I don’t think anybody is going to get the puck out of their zone and we’re going to keep on scoring.”

That kind of hard effort is what Smaby hopes to see when Waterloo opens its regular-season at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh Saturday against Youngstown in a 1:30 p.m. (Central) start.

“I think the guys coming back have a real understanding of what we want to do and how we want to play,” Smaby said. “I think in working with our GM, who did a really good job of going through the draft process and identifying the guys who would fit in the way we want to play and fit into our culture, that was a good step for us.

“The tradition is huge in Waterloo and expectations are high and we have the same high expectations so the challenge for us now is to meet them.”

It is a young, but at the same time veteran group that returns for Waterloo, in particular, when working from goalie on out.

No. 1 goalie Emmett Croteau has started 51 games over the past two seasons for the Black Hawks.

“We need him to be our rock,” Smaby said. “No question. We think he can do it. He went through some ups and downs, but made really good progress and by the end of the year he was playing some pretty darn good hockey. We expect him to pick right up where he left off and still pushing himself to get better and better.”

The blue line has a ton of experience returning as Procious is one of three returning defensemen that played in 55 or more games last season. Plus there is Sam Rinzel, who in 21 games produced two goals and eight assists before Chicago made him the 25th overall pick in the first round of the NHL Entry draft in July.

“The more experience you can have back there the better,” Smaby said. “Playing D and goalie in this league is a challenge. I still have expectations from all of those guys that they are going to grow and get better.”

Ben Robertson and Patrick Geary were the two other players with 55 or more games played in 2021-22, and Aidan Shirey played a handful games after his high school season finished.

Then there are two highly-touted rookies in North Dakota commit Keith McInnis and Minnesota State commit Aaron Pionk.

Up front at forward, Michigan commit Garrett Schifsky leads after producing 28 goals and 18 assists in 60 games to lead Waterloo in scoring as a rookie.

“He scored a ton for us last year, but it always came back to the work,” Smaby said. “When he was playing his best, when he was getting chances to score it was because he was doing the work. We think of him as a driver as far as work goes and goals are a byproduct of doing the right things all over the ice.”

Several other veteran offensive players return, too, with Owen Baker, Connor Brown, James Hong and Gavin Lindberg, and players such as David Klee, Gavyn Thoreson, Gavin O’Connell and Griffin Erdman all received cups of coffee a year ago, additionally.

“I think it is huge that we have a big veteran group coming back, a core that is hungry to grow, hungry to learn and get better. And there is a lot to learn and a lot of room to grow.”

Smaby's first season ended strong as Waterloo won a post-season series over Lincoln before falling to eventual Clark Cup champion Sioux City.

"I think it was a good learning experience. We came out of a round with a victory," Smaby said. "We know what that feels like. But at the end of the day we all were left with a bad taste in our mouth losing our last game of the year, and losing in the playoffs.

"What can we take from it? One is we are going to have a really good understanding what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. And two, my hope is the guys who were around for that are really, really hungry to make an even deeper push and more of a run because we know what it like to get on the bus in Sioux City after a Game 3 when we don’t get what we want."

Waterloo's home opener at Young Arena is Oct. 8 against Tri-City.