USHL hockey: Black Hawks vigilant as Futures Camps begin this week

USHL announces return-to-play plan, Black Hawks prepared In addition, the Waterloo Black Hawks have already formed their own, detailed plan on how the organization will hand the United States Hockey League's return-to-play plan.

“We have made them smaller,” O’Handley said. “With our camps, we’ve always prided ourselves on the interaction between players, parents and coaches in the dining area and those things. The unfortunate part is that will look a lot different.

“But all signs are the kids and their families want to come to Waterloo, Iowa. They want to see Young Arena. They want to be part of the Black Hawks for four or five days.”

Social distancing measures will also be in place for camp parents.

“We will allow a parent or two in the building for the kid camps. The parents that come will have their temperature screened and then will be directed to an assigned seat like season ticket holders where they have to remain for the entire game,” O’Handley said. “We will be vigilant about that. Our staff really understands we are going to be vigilant with every protocol.

“This is a big building and people like to stand and roam around because there are some neat things to see, but unfortunately that will not be the case this time.

“Also, Chris Dolan and his Young Arena staff have been nothing short of outstanding with how we are going to sanitize after each use. We have gone to great lengths to try to make this an enjoyable, safe experience for all participants.”