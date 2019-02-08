Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES -- Waterloo won its eighth straight United States Hockey League game Friday night by turning back Des Moines, 4-2.

The Black Hawks (27-10-3-1) struck for the only first-period goal on a Solag Bakich power play tally. Des Moines (24-13-1-3) drew even early in the second with its own man advantage score before Waterloo reeled off three unanswered goals.

Matej Blumel and Vladslav Firstov connected in the second period and Bakich made it 4-1 with another power-play goal midway through the third. Des Moines got within 4-2 on a power play with 13:43 remaining, but no closer.

Logan Stein had 25 saves for the Black Hawks.

