USHL hockey: Black Hawks taking it one day at a time

“We could not figure out where we got it, but we got it and we had enough guys and staff get it that we had to close up shop for a while,” O’Handley said.

So after losing its second game of the season to Sioux City on Nov. 14, the Black Hawks did not step back onto the Young Arena ice sheet until after the Thanksgiving break.

The Black Hawks finally returned to action on Dec. 4 where the team felt it was a little bit behind the 8-ball.

Waterloo lost 1-0 to Sioux Falls in its return and have lost three more since to stretch its losing streak to five as the Black Hawks enter tonight’s contest at Omaha 1-5-0 and in last place of the USHL West.

“We have hit every source of bad luck that we possibly could face and then honestly we haven’t played very well at times,” O’Handley said. “We have played well at times, but not well enough over the course of a 60-minute game.

“Should we be something other than a 1-5 team, I think if you ask our personnel they would say we should be. But we are and we just got to work our way out of it.”

O’Handley said there has been a lack of rhythm and an overall sense that they’ve started from scratch for the second time.