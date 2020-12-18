USHL hockey: Black Hawks taking it one day at a time

WATERLOO – P.K. O’Handley won’t call it the most challenging season he’s ever had to coach.
Crazy. Different. Unusual.
O’Handley says pick one of those terms it is probably more appropriate.
Despite following all of its protocols and being diligent in every move they made O’Handley and the Waterloo Black Hawks became one of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like every team in the United States Hockey League, the Black Hawks saw its season paused before it started. Then when the pause was over Waterloo arrived a month before its season opener and cruised through that without one COVID-19 issue.
And finally, more than a month after the USHL season was scheduled to start it started and the Black Hawks played a game, and played another one 24 hours later.
The Black Hawks will play at Sioux City Friday and Saturday before traveling to face Tri-City in Kearney, Neb. Sunday.
It was 14 days before O’Handley and Waterloo stepped back on a sheet of ice as numerous players and staff texted positive for the novel virus.
“I don’t think I’ve coached a team where we played a couple of games, couldn’t go to a third game and then shut down for 14 days,” O’Handley said. “That hasn’t happened.”
O’Handley said the organization retraced its steps but could not pinpoint exactly the origin of its introduction to the franchise.
“We could not figure out where we got it, but we got it and we had enough guys and staff get it that we had to close up shop for a while,” O’Handley said.
So after losing its second game of the season to Sioux City on Nov. 14, the Black Hawks did not step back onto the Young Arena ice sheet until after the Thanksgiving break.
The Black Hawks finally returned to action on Dec. 4 where the team felt it was a little bit behind the 8-ball.
Waterloo lost 1-0 to Sioux Falls in its return and have lost three more since to stretch its losing streak to five as the Black Hawks enter tonight’s contest at Omaha 1-5-0 and in last place of the USHL West.
“We have hit every source of bad luck that we possibly could face and then honestly we haven’t played very well at times,” O’Handley said. “We have played well at times, but not well enough over the course of a 60-minute game.
“Should we be something other than a 1-5 team, I think if you ask our personnel they would say we should be. But we are and we just got to work our way out of it.”
O’Handley said there has been a lack of rhythm and an overall sense that they’ve started from scratch for the second time.
It also hurt that six different players, Charlie Strobel, Wyatt Schingoethe, Luke Bast, Dane Montgomery, David Sacco and Casey Severo have suffered injuries that will keep them off the ice for an extended period of time.
“I’m not a big excuse maker, and I don’t make excuses when we don’t win,” O’Handley said. “We have been 1-5 before. We have lost five games in a row before. We have lost eight straight before. We are just trying to put one foot in front of the other.
“Everybody wants to win and people want to rewind and take a picture of last year’s team when we shut down and that is where we were going to be. But we knew we were going to be in a rebuild some any way.”
The Black Hawks entered the season with what O’Handley described as what would be his youngest team in 19 seasons.
Then the injuries stacked up, several of them to key veterans and the Black Hawks got real young. The team Waterloo put on the ice last Saturday at home against Sioux City, only four of the 23 players dressed had ever played a complete USHL season.
That in itself has caused some of the uneven play. But at the same time, O’Handley says positives are being seen game in, game out.
For instance, O’Handley said, look at rookie defenseman Cooper Wylie among many. Wylie has been tasked with playing major minutes that Bast, a three-year veteran, usually would fill.
“Cooper is getting valuable pieces of ice time,” O’Handley said. “Mistakes are happening and some of them are painful, but valuable. With the painful moments there have also been some really good moments and I could go right up and down our lineup.”
O’Handley believes all the pieces are within the Black Hawks lockerroom to be a competitive hockey team down the stretch. A team that wants and could see themselves playing in the Clark Cup playoffs at season end.
“It certainly a challenge for every USHL team, and I guess in a way it is survival,” O’Handley said. “What we are trying to do is develop our players individually and collectively. We certainly have had our share of setbacks, some earned and some unearned; some in our control and some not in our control.
“We will get to the other side. I told the guys this week it is not instant. You got to put all the pieces together, overcome adversity and we got to do it as a group one day at a time.”
