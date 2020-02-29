USHL hockey: Black Hawks take down Youngstown, 5-1

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Twelve different players registered at least one point as the Waterloo Black Hawks completed a two-game road sweep Saturday with a 5-1 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms in United States Hockey League action.

A week after allowing Youngstown to get the jump on them in a 5-2 loss at home, Waterloo was all over the Phantoms early scoring three first-period goals.

Mason Reiners got the Black Hawks on the board first just 3 minutes and 30 seconds in as Matt Argentina and Patrick Guzzo assisted. Kyle Haskins made it 2-0, and Wyatt Schingoethe, 3-0, with a power-play goal.

It was 3-1 in the third when rookie Teddy Lagerback scored in just his second USHL game. Xander Lamppa made it 5-1 with a power play tally with 4:48 left in the contest.

Waterloo limited Youngstown to just 18 shots as Gabriel Carriere earned his second win of the weekend by making 17 saves. The Black Hawks outshot the Phantoms, 34-18.

The Black Hawks return to action next Friday and Saturday at Sioux City.

Waterloo 5, Youngstown 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo 3 0 2 — 5

Youngstown 1 0 0 — 1