WATERLOO — It was good early. It got ugly late. In the end, the most important thing was, it was a ‘W’.
That was the message the Waterloo Black Hawks want to take to heart Thursday following a 5-3 United States Hockey League victory over the Youngstown Phantoms at Young Arena.
Waterloo scored in 1 minute, 36 seconds into the game and led 3-0 after two periods, but had to fight off a Youngstown third period rally when the Phantoms scored three power-play goals to get within one before the comeback bid was thwarted.
“They kind of took it to us a little bit,” Black Hawks forward Matt Koopman said. “We found a way to close.”
Youngstown was whistled for a penalty just 15 seconds into the game, and Waterloo capitalized on a pretty goal by Matej Blumel.
Blumel started the play with a behind-the-back pass to defenseman Michael Ferrandino, who whistled the puck to Vladislav Firstov in the right circle. Blumel, who broke toward the slot after his pass, then hammered home a one-timer on Firstov’s pass.
Connor Caponi made it 2-0 Waterloo before the midway mark of the first period, and Kyle Haskins’ first career USHL goal made it 3-0 with 12:37 left in the second.
However, from that point on Youngstown controlled a lot of the play down the stretch in the second period, and the Phantoms then out-shot Waterloo, 20-8 in the third period.
“We turned the puck over too much in the second half of the second,” Waterloo head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “I actually thought we played well in the third, but the penalties, the five-minute major ...
“We found a way to win and that is a good sign.”
The Phantoms registered their first power-play goal with 11:08 left in the game. The Black Hawks answered just 42 seconds later as Firstov tallied his third goal and 10th point of the season.
Shortly afterward, a huge scrum that was started by a five-minute major head contact penalty by Waterloo’s Brock Paul gave the Phantoms the chance to get back into the game and they seized it.
Youngstown got goals from Connor MacEachern and Roman Kraemer during the ensuing penalty with Kraemer’s coming with 5:35 left to make it 4-3. The Phantoms twice nearly pushed in the equalizer, but Waterloo held on when Koopman scored on a 180-foot clearing pass into an empty net with 58 seconds left.
Koopman finished with a goal and two assists, and Caponi had a goal and an assist.
“We are working through maturity and game management (issues),” O’Handley said. “You are going to have some moments like that, and everything isn’t always offense and our whole group has to understand that.
“I will say it again, the good news is we found a way to win.”
Waterloo improved to 3-0-3 and hits the road for games at Sioux Falls Friday night and at Sioux City Saturday.
Waterloo 5, Youngstown 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Youngstown 0 0 3 — 3
Waterloo 2 1 2 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Matej Blumel (Vladislav Firstov, Michael Ferrandino), 1:36, pp, 2. Waterloo, Connor Caponi (Matt Koopman, Firstov), 7:45. Penalties — Dalton Messina, Young (boarding), :15, Trevor Kuntar, Young (checking from behind), 2:53, Liam Robertson, Young (interference), 13:04, Patrick Guzzo, Wat (five minute major boarding, game misconduct), 15:35, Joey Abate, Young (cross checking), 19:44.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Kyle Haskins (Xander Lamppa, Joey Cassetti), 7:23. Penalties — Mason Palmer, Wat (high sticking), 9:31, Aiden Gallacher, Young (roughing), 19:08.
THIRD PERIOD — 4. Youngstown Arsenii Smekhnov (Ben Schoen, Brett Murray), 7:52, pp, 5. Waterloo, Firstov (Koopman, Caponi), 8:34, 6. Youngstown, Connor MacEachern (Matthew DeMilis, Gianfranco Cassaro), 10:35, pp, 7. Youngstown, Roman Kraemer (Schoen, Liam Dennison), 14:25, pp, 8. Waterloo, Koopman (unassisted), 19:02. Penalties — Ferrandino, Wat (holding), 6:32, Brock Paul, Wat (five-minute major head contact, game misconduct), 9:32, Messina, Young (roughing, game misconduct), 9:32, John Larkin, Young (roughing, game misconduct), 9:32, Palmer, Wat (roughing, game misconduct), 9:32, Tristan Amonte, Young (roughing, game misconduct), 9:32.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Youngstown 8 6 20 — 34
Waterloo 10 5 8 — 23
Goaltenders — Youngstown, Justin Evenson (18 saves). Waterloo, Logan Stein (31 saves). Referee — Ian Jendro, Eric Krasnichuk. Linesmen — Bryan Gorchoff, Alex Karabetsos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.