Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY — Waterloo charged back from a 5-1 third-period deficit Tuesday and stunned Sioux City in a 6-5 overtime United States Hockey League victory.

The Black Hawks surrendered three power-play goals and had only a shorthanded tally by Matej Blumel on the board over the first 46-plus minutes as Sioux City took its four-goal lead.

It was all Waterloo from there.

Joe Cassetti started the comeback with an unassisted goal at 6:18 of the third. Kyle Haskins added another at 8:30, and Vladimer Firstov converted assists from Jacob Bengtsson and Xander Lamppa to pull the Black Hawks within 5-4 with 6:04 left in regulation.

Emil Ohrvall tied the game with 1:48 remaining with an assist from Austen Swankler. A Sioux City penalty late in regulation carried over to the extra period, and Blumel took advantage by slamming home the game-winner.

Waterloo improved to 6-1-3-1 on the season, while the Musketeers fell to 6-4-1-0. The Black Hawks host Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Young Arena.

Waterloo 6, Sioux City 5, OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 1 4 1 — 6

Sioux City 1 3 1 0 — 5

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Sioux City, Brink (Ford, Pospisil), pp, 6:33. Penalty — Caponi-Wat. (high-sticking) 6:23.

SECOND PERIOD — 2. Sioux City, Kallionkieli (Johnson, Brink), pp, 4:16. 3. Sioux City, Pasanen (unassisted), 4:33. 4. Waterloo, Blumel (Palmer), sh, 8:28. 5. Sioux City, Pospisil (unassisted), 12 23. Penalties — Firstov-Wat. (head contact) 3:40, Caponi-Wat. (cross-checking) 8:18, Sorensen-Wat. (roughing) 8:18, Kallionkieli-SC (roughing) 8:18, Caponi-Wat. (fighting, misconduct) 12:32, Babbage-SC (fighting, misconduct) 12:32, Sorensen-Wat. (head contact) 12:46, Smith-SC (elbowing) 13:45, Bohlin-SC (high-sticking) 16:15.

THIRD PERIOD — 6. Sioux City, Smith (Miller, Nilsson), pp, 3:35. 7. Waterloo, Cassetti (unassisted), 6:18. 8. Waterloo, Haskins (unassisted) 8:30. 9. Waterloo, Firstov (Bengtsson, Lamppa), 13:56. 10. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Swankler), 18:12. Penalties — Ness-Wat. (head contact) 1:38, Steinmetz-SC (slashing) 10:27, Pospisil-SC (checking from behind) 16:12, Pasanen-SC (delay) 18:51.

OVERTIME — 11. Waterloo, Blumel (unassisted), pp, :24. Penalties — none.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 11 10 17 3 — 41

Sioux City 9 13 8 0 — 30

Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-5, Sioux City 3-for-4.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (17 SOG, 13 saves), Moe (13 SOG, 12 saves). Sioux City, Kraws (41 SOG, 35 saves).

Officials — Referee, Yerkovich. Linesmen, Darcy, Hunt. Att. — 1,374.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments