SIOUX CITY — Waterloo charged back from a 5-1 third-period deficit Tuesday and stunned Sioux City in a 6-5 overtime United States Hockey League victory.
The Black Hawks surrendered three power-play goals and had only a shorthanded tally by Matej Blumel on the board over the first 46-plus minutes as Sioux City took its four-goal lead.
It was all Waterloo from there.
Joe Cassetti started the comeback with an unassisted goal at 6:18 of the third. Kyle Haskins added another at 8:30, and Vladimer Firstov converted assists from Jacob Bengtsson and Xander Lamppa to pull the Black Hawks within 5-4 with 6:04 left in regulation.
Emil Ohrvall tied the game with 1:48 remaining with an assist from Austen Swankler. A Sioux City penalty late in regulation carried over to the extra period, and Blumel took advantage by slamming home the game-winner.
Waterloo improved to 6-1-3-1 on the season, while the Musketeers fell to 6-4-1-0. The Black Hawks host Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Young Arena.
Waterloo 6, Sioux City 5, OT
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 4 1 — 6
Sioux City 1 3 1 0 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Sioux City, Brink (Ford, Pospisil), pp, 6:33. Penalty — Caponi-Wat. (high-sticking) 6:23.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Sioux City, Kallionkieli (Johnson, Brink), pp, 4:16. 3. Sioux City, Pasanen (unassisted), 4:33. 4. Waterloo, Blumel (Palmer), sh, 8:28. 5. Sioux City, Pospisil (unassisted), 12 23. Penalties — Firstov-Wat. (head contact) 3:40, Caponi-Wat. (cross-checking) 8:18, Sorensen-Wat. (roughing) 8:18, Kallionkieli-SC (roughing) 8:18, Caponi-Wat. (fighting, misconduct) 12:32, Babbage-SC (fighting, misconduct) 12:32, Sorensen-Wat. (head contact) 12:46, Smith-SC (elbowing) 13:45, Bohlin-SC (high-sticking) 16:15.
THIRD PERIOD — 6. Sioux City, Smith (Miller, Nilsson), pp, 3:35. 7. Waterloo, Cassetti (unassisted), 6:18. 8. Waterloo, Haskins (unassisted) 8:30. 9. Waterloo, Firstov (Bengtsson, Lamppa), 13:56. 10. Waterloo, Ohrvall (Swankler), 18:12. Penalties — Ness-Wat. (head contact) 1:38, Steinmetz-SC (slashing) 10:27, Pospisil-SC (checking from behind) 16:12, Pasanen-SC (delay) 18:51.
OVERTIME — 11. Waterloo, Blumel (unassisted), pp, :24. Penalties — none.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 11 10 17 3 — 41
Sioux City 9 13 8 0 — 30
Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-5, Sioux City 3-for-4.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (17 SOG, 13 saves), Moe (13 SOG, 12 saves). Sioux City, Kraws (41 SOG, 35 saves).
Officials — Referee, Yerkovich. Linesmen, Darcy, Hunt. Att. — 1,374.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.