SIOUX CITY -- Matej Blumel scored a shorthanded goal in the third period that proved to be the game-winner Saturday night as the Waterloo Black Hawks skated to a 4-2 United States Hockey League win at Sioux City.
Waterloo improved to 4-0-3-1 and has picked up points in the standings in all eight of its games to date.
Sioux City got the jump on the Black Hawks Saturday, breaking up a scoreless tie 1 minute, 59 seconds into the second period.
Matt Koopman drew Waterloo even at the 7:56 mark with assists from Vladislav Firstov and Hank Sorensen before Brock Paul connected with just 26 seconds left for a 2-1 Black Hawks lead. Joe Cassetti and Xander Lamppa assisted on Paul's goal.
Blumel's shorthander 9:36 into the third stretched the Waterloo lead to 3-1, which proved important when Martin Pospisil answered less than a minute later with his own shorthander for Sioux City to make it 3-2.
The Black Hawks and goaltender Logan Stein protected that lead until Sorensen provided some insurance with an empty net tally in the final minute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.