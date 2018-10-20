Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Matej Blumel scored a shorthanded goal in the third period that proved to be the game-winner Saturday night as the Waterloo Black Hawks skated to a 4-2 United States Hockey League win at Sioux City.

Waterloo improved to 4-0-3-1 and has picked up points in the standings in all eight of its games to date.

Sioux City got the jump on the Black Hawks Saturday, breaking up a scoreless tie 1 minute, 59 seconds into the second period.

Matt Koopman drew Waterloo even at the 7:56 mark with assists from Vladislav Firstov and Hank Sorensen before Brock Paul connected with just 26 seconds left for a 2-1 Black Hawks lead. Joe Cassetti and Xander Lamppa assisted on Paul's goal.

Blumel's shorthander 9:36 into the third stretched the Waterloo lead to 3-1, which proved important when Martin Pospisil answered less than a minute later with his own shorthander for Sioux City to make it 3-2.

The Black Hawks and goaltender Logan Stein protected that lead until Sorensen provided some insurance with an empty net tally in the final minute.

