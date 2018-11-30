Try 1 month for 99¢
Matt Koopman

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Waterloo jumped on Team USA for three first-period goals and went on to a 5-3 United States Hockey League road win Friday night.

Matt Koopman started the scoring with a shorthanded tally 7 minutes, 32 seconds into the game. Griffin Ness made it 2-0 four minutes later, and Joe Cassetti's power-play goal at 19:40 sent the Black Hawks off with a 3-0 first-period lead.

Team USA struck just :23 into the second period, but Koopman's second goal of the night restored Waterloo's three-goal advantage at 4-1. Team USA made it 4-2 late in the period, scoring shorthanded into an empty net.

Matej Blumel gave Waterloo a 5-2 lead with the Black Hawks' second power-play goal 7:21 into the third.

Waterloo killed off all five Team USA power play opportunities, and Jared Moe finished with 27 saves.

The Black Hawks (12-5-3-1) and Team USA (7-9-0-2) play again Saturday at 6 p.m.

