USHL hockey: Black Hawks skate past Musketeers

SIOUX CITY – Max Sasson scored the game winner with 11 minutes and 51 seconds left as the Waterloo Black Hawks won their second straight United States Hockey League game Saturday with a 4-3 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers.

In a back-and-forth game, Sasson scored unassisted to break a 3-all tie as the Black Hawks improved to (3-6-0).

Charlie Glockner turned away 32 shots to pick up the victory, including 12 in the final period and several in the closing seconds with the Musketeers on the power play and their goalie pulled for a 6-on-4 advantage.

Waterloo lead 1-0 after one as Matt Argentina swiped a pass in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway with 4:51 left in the period. It was Argentina’s first goal of the season.

Scoring came fast-and-furious in second.

Eighteen seconds after Waterloo’s Kyle Kleven was whistled for tripping 19 seconds in the period, Sioux City tied it on a Joel Matta goal. Then 18 seconds later, Brian Carrabes intercepted an ill-advised pass by the Black Hawks in their own zone and he scored from close range unassisted.

Waterloo recovered midway through the period as Kyler Kleven and Teddy Lagerback scored 11 seconds apart at 11:24 and 11:13 of the period to give the Black Hawks a 3-2 lead.