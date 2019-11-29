DES MOINES -- Waterloo put together another winning effort Friday as the Black Hawks skated to a 4-1 United States Hockey League win at Des Moines.
Playing for the second of three consecutive nights, Waterloo (14-4-1-0) broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of second-period goals and shut down the Buccaneers with goaltender Gabriel Carriere stopping 26 shots.
Des Moines (9-8-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead 12 minutes, 40 seconds into the game, but it didn't last long. Just 16 seconds later, Xander Lamppa tied it and it remained 1-1 the rest of the period.
Wyatt Schingoethe gave the Black Hawks the lead 8:41 into the second period, and Lamppa's second goal of the night made it 3-1. Ryder Rolston's power-play tally 1:05 into the third period added some insurance.
