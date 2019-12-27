{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- Waterloo cashed in on three power-play opportunities asnd held off Des Moines 5-3 in a chippy United States Hockey League game Friday night.

Ryder Rolston's man-advantage tally gave the Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (19-5-1-0) a 1-0 first-period lead and the first of Joey Cassetti's two goals -- also on a power play -- made it 2-0 after two periods.

Connor Caponi extended the Waterloo lead to 3-0 with a shorthanded score before the Buccaneers (12-11-1-2) came alive with the next two goals. Cassetti made it 4-2 and after Des Moines drew within one again in the final minute, Xander Lamppa sealed it with an empty-netter for the Black Hawks.

The game featured 24 total penalties and six special teams goals.

The Bucs visit Waterloo Saturday night for a rematch at Young Arena.

Waterloo Black Hawks coverage

Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments