DES MOINES -- Waterloo cashed in on three power-play opportunities asnd held off Des Moines 5-3 in a chippy United States Hockey League game Friday night.
Ryder Rolston's man-advantage tally gave the Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (19-5-1-0) a 1-0 first-period lead and the first of Joey Cassetti's two goals -- also on a power play -- made it 2-0 after two periods.
Connor Caponi extended the Waterloo lead to 3-0 with a shorthanded score before the Buccaneers (12-11-1-2) came alive with the next two goals. Cassetti made it 4-2 and after Des Moines drew within one again in the final minute, Xander Lamppa sealed it with an empty-netter for the Black Hawks.
You have free articles remaining.
The game featured 24 total penalties and six special teams goals.
The Bucs visit Waterloo Saturday night for a rematch at Young Arena.
Waterloo Black Hawks coverage
Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Czech Republic native Ondrej Psenicka is rapidly adjusting to life in Waterloo and hockey with the Black Hawks.
Waterloo put together one of its best efforts and earned a Thanksgiving win over Cedar Rapids Thursday at Young Arena.
Jacob Jeannette had a pair of goals as Waterloo surged past Omaha in USHL action Friday.
The Waterloo Black Hawks opened pre-season camp Monday. The Black Hawks return 13 veterans from its 2018-19 squad.
Black Hawks open exhibition season Friday at Omaha, before hosting Madison on Sunday at 3 p.m.
VANCOUVER, B.C. — A pair of Waterloo Black Hawks were taken on day two of the NHL entry draft Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.