USHL Hockey: Black Hawks' Shingoethe set for big season

“Our team has done a really good job with everything trying to stay as safe as we can,” Schingoethe said. “That is easy to do when we are at the rink. But we understand it is most important when we are outside of the rink, when we are at home with our billets or when we have off days. That is when we have to be responsible and be a pro.

“It won’t be easy. It’s actually really hard. My roommate Nic Belpedio wants to do something every five minutes. At the same time, we both know our goal is to play hockey and in order to do that we have to make sacrifices.”

O’Handley says he has seen a ton of growth in Schingoethe from the first time he stepped on the ice in 2018 until now and says there is so much more room for growth.

“He shoots the puck like a pro,” O’Handley said. “I think his understanding of the game has improved. His responsibility on the defensive side of the puck although he is an offensive player has really improved. He is owning all those things. When you get a player on year three, based on experience, they start to understand what owning their career is about and that is being detailed in everything you do all the time. He does that.”

Schingoethe, who just turned 18 in August, said the Black Hawks have set him up to succeed beyond juniors.