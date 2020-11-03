USHL Hockey: Black Hawks' Shingoethe set for big season

WATERLOO – Wyatt Schingoethe couldn’t watch any more so he left his room to an adjacent room to be by himself.
His quiet time didn’t last very long.
Hours after he and his family began watching the 2020 Draft on Oct. 7 inside his hotel room in Waterloo, Schingoethe was selected in the seventh round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs becoming the 52nd player selected in the NHL draft in Black Hawk head coach P.K. O’Handley’s tenure.
“It was a long day,” said the 18-year old University of Denver commit who is set to embark on his third season in a Waterloo Black Hawks sweater Friday when Waterloo opens the 2020-21 United States Hockey League season at home in Young Arena. “I think practice ended at 10:30 a.m., and day two of the draft started shortly after. I sprinted over to the hotel where my family was and we watched. Then I didn’t get drafted until like 6 p.m. so it was a long and stressful day, but it was well worth it.
“I actually wasn’t in the room to see it. I just couldn’t watch anymore and then all of a sudden my phone started blowing up and it was awesome.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound native of Algonquin, Ill., Schingoethe will be one the centerpieces for the Black Hawks this season.
In his first two seasons, Schingoethe has 28 goals and 43 assists including his rookie year as a 16-year old when he had 11 goals and 22 assists while playing in every game.
“He has matured and finally understands the importance of being on it every day,” O’Handley said. “I think he is a high-skilled player and he now understands he has to bring all of his strengths every day whether that is practice or whether it is a game and along with doing that doing it for longer periods of time where his full skills are on display.”
Like all of his teammates, Schingoethe says the last six months have been strange since the USHL first paused the 2019-20 season on March 13 before officially cancelling it on March 18 in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and to keep its players, fans and workers safe.
Schingoethe returned home and for three weeks to a month he didn’t lace up his skates.
“It was weird,” Schingoethe said. “I was so out of routine. It was tough to find places to do that type of stuff. I tried to stay in routine the best I could, find at-home workouts … but it was probably the longest I’ve been away from the ice and it was weird for sure. “
Schingoethe was happy when he finally got to return to Waterloo in early August for preseason camp and then again in early October when the Black Hawks brought the team back and put them into a bubble to begin preparations for the season.
Schingoethe said the bubble was tough, but felt his team did a great job with the protocols put in place and he believes that has carried over since the team left the bubble and moved in with their billet families.
“Our team has done a really good job with everything trying to stay as safe as we can,” Schingoethe said. “That is easy to do when we are at the rink. But we understand it is most important when we are outside of the rink, when we are at home with our billets or when we have off days. That is when we have to be responsible and be a pro.
“It won’t be easy. It’s actually really hard. My roommate Nic Belpedio wants to do something every five minutes. At the same time, we both know our goal is to play hockey and in order to do that we have to make sacrifices.”
O’Handley says he has seen a ton of growth in Schingoethe from the first time he stepped on the ice in 2018 until now and says there is so much more room for growth.
“He shoots the puck like a pro,” O’Handley said. “I think his understanding of the game has improved. His responsibility on the defensive side of the puck although he is an offensive player has really improved. He is owning all those things. When you get a player on year three, based on experience, they start to understand what owning their career is about and that is being detailed in everything you do all the time. He does that.”
Schingoethe, who just turned 18 in August, said the Black Hawks have set him up to succeed beyond juniors.
“This is such a pro organization,” Schingoethe said. “It has prepared me for a lot of things. Coming back here was an easy decision to get another year of development and try to win a Clark Cup.”
