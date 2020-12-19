 Skip to main content
USHL Hockey: Black Hawks secure second win
USHL HOCKEY

USHL Hockey: Black Hawks secure second win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Waterloo snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over Sioux Falls Saturday night at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Black Hawks allowed Sioux Falls’ Will Dineen to score the first goal of the opening two periods before finding an equalizer in each frame.

Waterloo’s Cole Hansen tied the score at 1 when he found the net off a Teddy Lagerback assist 12 minutes into the game. Ethan Szmagaj set up Cooper Wylie for a goal that level the count at 2 in the second period.

Wylie then found Lagerback for a goal three minutes into the third period that gave Waterloo its first lead. Owen Ozar tacked on a pair of empty-netters to set the final score.

Waterloo’s Charlie Glockner finished with 34 saves to help the Black Hawks overcame a deficit in which Sioux Falls held a 36-27 advantage in shots.

Waterloo 5, Sioux Falls 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 1 3—5

Sioux Falls 1 1 0—2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Sioux Falls, Dineen 7:33. 2. Waterloo, Hansen (Lagerback, Ness), 12:24. Penalties – Levens, SF (too many men), 15:17.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Sioux Falls, Dineen (Haskins, Citara), 8:20 (PP). 4. Waterloo, Wylie (Szmagaj, Kleven), 12:17 (PP). Penalties – Belpedio, Wat (hooking), 6:33, Levens SF (boarding), 10:25.

THIRD PERIOD – 5. Waterloo, Lagerback (Wylie), 2:58 (PP). 6. Waterloo, Ozar 18:32 (empty net). 7. Waterloo, Ozar (Szmagaj), 19:09 (empty net). Penalties – Haskins, SF (holding), 1:19, Fantauzzi, SF (major-boarding), 3:37, Waldron, Wat. (slashing), 15:57.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 7 9 13 – 29

Sioux Falls 12 14 10 – 36

Power Play — Waterloo 2-for-4, Sioux Falls 1-for-2.

Goalies — Waterloo, (36 shots, 34 saves). Sioux Falls, Grannan 2-4-0-0 (27 shots, 24 saves).

Referees-Caleb Andrade, Sam Heidemann. Linesmen-Zach Carson, Cameron McCambridge.

