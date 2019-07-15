WATERLOO -- The United States Hockey League and Waterloo Black Hawks announced their 2019-20 season schedule Monday.
The 2019-20 season marks the 25th season of playing inside Young Arena, which opened to the public on Dec. 28, 1994, for the Black Hawks on Jan. 14, 1995.
This year's schedule will have home games to commemorate those dates with Waterloo hosting Des Moines on (Dec. 28) and Tri-City on (Jan, 14).
"Many people from all over hockey tell us there is no place like Young Arena," Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene said. "This building and the Black Hawks have been important parts of reshaping downtown into the revived and still-growing area so many people enjoy today, and I hope many people will join our organization and the City of Waterloo in celebrating 25 years worth of great memories."
In addition to the two commemorative games, Waterloo will play its traditional games on Thanksgiving vs. Cedar Rapids on Nov. 28, and the Black Hawks will host Madison on Dec. 31.
The team will also host Cedar Rapids on Valentine's Day, and Des Moines on March 17th, St. Patrick's Day.
The Black Hawks' home opener is scheduled for Oct. 12 against Tri-City.
