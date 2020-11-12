USHL hockey: Black Hawks ready to open 2020-21 season

WATERLOO — After waiting a month and an extra week, the Waterloo Black Hawks will play three games in three days beginning Friday.

Waterloo reported to a COVID-19 delayed preseason camp the first week of October, and had its regularly scheduled season openers postponed last Friday and Saturday also because of the pandemic.

The Black Hawks will play at Sioux City Friday and Saturday before traveling to face Tri-City in Kearney, Neb. Sunday.

Needless to say, the Black Hawks are ready to play a game.

Head coach P.K. O’Handley got a sense of the team he had in a pair of unannounced exhibition games two weeks ago, but says this weekend will answer more questions.

“I think we will work hard,” O’Handley said. “I have liked the way camp has gone. We are young and we are making young mistakes. We will see how it goes. I think our compete level has been really good, and our excitement level has been really good.

“Our execution level … if we stay within ourselves we will be fine.”

Waterloo is particularly young offensively with only a handful of players with experience in the USHL.