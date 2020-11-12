USHL hockey: Black Hawks ready to open 2020-21 season

WATERLOO — After waiting a month and an extra week, the Waterloo Black Hawks will play three games in three days beginning Friday.
Waterloo reported to a COVID-19 delayed preseason camp the first week of October, and had its regularly scheduled season openers postponed last Friday and Saturday also because of the pandemic.
The Black Hawks will play at Sioux City Friday and Saturday before traveling to face Tri-City in Kearney, Neb. Sunday.
Needless to say, the Black Hawks are ready to play a game.
Head coach P.K. O’Handley got a sense of the team he had in a pair of unannounced exhibition games two weeks ago, but says this weekend will answer more questions.
“I think we will work hard,” O’Handley said. “I have liked the way camp has gone. We are young and we are making young mistakes. We will see how it goes. I think our compete level has been really good, and our excitement level has been really good.
“Our execution level … if we stay within ourselves we will be fine.”
Waterloo is particularly young offensively with only a handful of players with experience in the USHL.
Third-yard forward Wyatt Schingoethe will be among the leaders, while Max Sasson, acquired in a dispersal draft from Cedar Rapids, as well as Matthew Argentina, John Waldron, Dane Montgomery and Teddy Lagerback have played USHL games.
“That is okay. I like where it could go,” O’Handley said of the young forward group. “We are going to have to execute some patience from the coaching staff perspective to allow these guys to grow into what I think they could become.”
The forward group will have a heavy Canadian influence starting with 16-year old Michael LaStarza from Montreal, who the Black Hawks tendered last spring.
Denver commit Owen Ozar, a native of Prince Albert, SK, has been electrifying according to O’Handley, and Bowling Green commit Ryan O’Hara is native of Oakville, Ont.
Kyler Kleven, a NAHL veteran, will be another key piece of the puzzle and O’Handley says Waldron has taken big steps forward.
“We just got to play to a level of consistency that is equal to that of the league and the only way you do that is to start playing games,” O’Handley said.
Defensively, Luke Bast, Mason Reiners, Nic Belpedio and Ethan Szmagaj return.
In the exhibitions, O’Handley said the defensive group defended hard, but not always smart.
In net, Jack Williams, acquired in a trade with Muskegon, will be relied on early. The Michigan State commit appeared in 28 games last year for the Lumberjacks recording a 12-8-4 mark with a 3.03 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.
“He has got experience in the league and I like to think with his experience he is a guy we can lean on,” O’Handley said.
Rookie Charlie Glockner is out for the weekend and another rookie, Andrew Takacs will serve as a back-up.
Waterloo will be without several key veteran players to open the season.
Reiners and Montgomery will begin the season on the injured reserve and O’Handley says they will be extended absences. Forward Matt Argentina and Belpedio are day-to-day, and defenseman Ethan Szmagaj will not play this weekend.
Waterloo is also still attempting to get forward Ondrej Pzenicka, the veteran forward from Prague, Czech Republic into the country.
“Our players are excited. Our staff is excited,” O’Handley said. “We are ready to go see what we got and go from there.”
