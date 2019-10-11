{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kyle Haskins scored with 41 seconds remaining to cap a furious third-period rally that lifted Waterloo to a 4-3 United States Hockey League win at Cedar Rapids Friday night.

It was the fourth win in as many games for the Black Hawks, while the RoughRiders suffered their first defeat in five games.

Waterloo broke on top 7:17 into the game on a shorthanded tally by Connor Caponi, but Cedar Rapids scored twice in a 1:39 span later in the opening period and led 2-1 despite 20 shots on goal by the Black Hawks.

The RoughRiders made it 3-1 with the only goal of the second period, then saw Waterloo reel off three unanswered goals in the third. Xander Lamppa connected at 9:12, Ryan Drkulec followed at 14:23 and Haskins finished it at 19:19.

Logan Stein got the goaltending win in relief of starter Gabriel Carriere. Stein stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced.

Waterloo finished with a 44-25 advantage in shots on goal.

