USHL hockey: Black Hawks rally late, top Chicago, 5-4

CHICAGO – January magic?

Friday, for the fourth time in five games, the Waterloo Black Hawks rallied from a third period deficit to win a United States Hockey League game.

Waterloo trailed Eastern Conference leader Chicago, 4-1, after two periods Friday, but scored three times in the last 1 minute and 40 seconds to beat the Steel, 5-4.

Two of the three goals came with an extra attacker after the Black Hawks lifted goaltender Jack Spicer.

Garrett Schifsky scored on a great play from Gavin Lindberg to make it 4-3. Then with 31.8 seconds left, Sam Rinzel’s shot from the deep slot was tipped home by Lindberg to tie it a 4-all.

The game winner came on Waterloo’s final rush up ice as Owen Baker chased down a puck in the offensive zone and his sharp-angled backhander created a rebound. Griffin Erdman put the rebound back on net, but it was saved. However, a second rebound was smashed home by Myles Hilman with 12 seconds left.

The comeback is even more incredible as the Black Hawks out-shot the Steel, 21-0, in the third period and 48-15 for the game.

Waterloo erased a 3-0 third-period deficit on Jan. 7 to beat Sioux City, 4-3 in a shootout. Then on Jan. 13, the Black Hawks trailed Des Moines, 5-2, after two periods only to win 7-5 in regulation.

One night later, Waterloo trailed 4-3 in the third against the Buccaneers, but rallied to force overtime and eventually won, 5-4.

Aaron Pionk had his 16th and 17th assists in the game, while Schifsky and Hilman now each have 13 goals, which ties for the team lead.

The victory was Waterloo’s seventh straight as it is undefeated, 6-0, in the month of January. The win streak has moved the Black Hawks into second place in the Western Conference with 42 points, five behind Fargo.