USHL

USHL Hockey: Black Hawks rally from three down, win 4-3 in shootout

SIOUX CITY – The Waterloo Black Hawks rallied from a three-goal deficit to force overtime and then won in a shootout to complete a weekend sweep of Sioux City, 4-3, Saturday in United States Hockey League action. 

Jack Spicer stopped four of five shots in the shootout, while Gavin O’Connell and Aaron Pionk converted, with Pionk’s tally proving to be the game winner for Waterloo.

Sioux City scored three times in the first period to grab a commanding lead, but after there was no scoring in the second period, Waterloo went into high-gear in the third.

Myles Hillman scored his 11 of the season on a Gennadi Chaly assist just 1 minute and 20 seconds into the final period. Then Caden Brown pulled Waterloo within one with his second of the season, a power play tally with 9:15 left as Owen Baker (14th) and Sam Rinzel (13th) assisted.

Oliver Flynn tied it with 3:25 left, unassisted.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;3;0;1 – 4

Sioux City;3;0;0;0;0 – 3

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Sioux City, Brian Nicholas (Max Strand), 7:02, 2. Sioux City, Strand (Jakub Kopecky, Nicholas), 11:43, 3. Sioux City, Dylan Godbout (Ben Poitras, Grand Slukynsky), 17:26, pp. Penalties – Sam Rinzel, Wat (hooking), 8:54, Caden Brown, Wat (Bench, Too Many Men), 16:03, Kaden Shahan, SC (boarding), 18:49.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Tomi Leppanen, SC (checking from behind, misconduct), 10:03.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Myles Hilman (Gennadi Chaly), 1:20, 5. Waterloo, Caden Brown (Owen Baker, Rinzel), 10:45, pp., 6. Waterloo, Oliver Flynn (unassisted), 16:35. Penalties – Easton Zueger, SC (major, tripping), 8:04.

OVERTIME – No scoring. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo6;13;21;0 -- 40

Sioux City;11;5;6;4 -- 26

Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Spicer (23 saves). Sioux City, Croix Kochendorfer (37 saves).

Junior Hockey: Black Hawks rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Sioux Falls

Junior Hockey: Black Hawks rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A third-period rally was not enough as the Waterloo Black Hawks dropped their second straight game following the Holiday Break Friday in a 3-2 loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Sioux Falls led 3-0 after two periods, but Sam Rinzel scored with 9:25 left in the game, and Owen Baker made it a one-goal game with 1:03 left for the Black Hawks, but Waterloo could not find the equalizer in the final minute of play.

The Black Hawks wrap up their 2022 portion of the season by hosting Youngstown tonight at 6:05 p.m.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;2 – 2

Sioux Falls;1;2;0 – 3

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Sioux Falls, Borgula (Harris), 16:06. Penalties – Borgula, SF (too many men), 13:55.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Sioux Falls, Rud (unassisted), 7:33, 3. Sioux Falls, Gordon (Harris, Rud), 13:02, pp. Penalties – Sobieski, SF (tripping), 9:44, Rinzel, Wat (slashing), 12:35.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Rinzel (Schifsky, Baker), 11:35, Baker (Brown, Rinzel), 18:57. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;11;10;12 – 33

Sioux Falls;8;16;6 – 30

Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Spicer (27 saves). Sioux Falls, Medina (31 saves).

