JUNIOR HOCKEY

USHL Hockey: Black Hawks rally from 5-2 down to beat Des Moines

DES MOINES – Connor Brown and Caden Brown each scored twice as the Waterloo Black Hawks used an incredible third-period to topple the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday in United States Hockey League action.

Waterloo trailed, 5-2, after two periods, but Zach Bade and Grayson Badger ignited the Black Hawks in the third. Bade knocked down a clearing attempt; his shot was blocked, but the puck came to Badger with an open side for his first USHL goal just 2 minutes and 19 seconds into the final period.

Gavin Lindberg scored a power-play goal with 9:14 elapsed in the period to make it 5-4, and Caden Brown scored just a minute later to tie the game.

Then after killing a penalty, Connor Brown scored with 4:10 to play on a nifty back-handed shot, and Caden Brown added an insurance goal 89 seconds later.

The game was tied 2-all after one period as Waterloo got goals from Connor Brown and Garrett Schifsky scored his 12th of the season.

The Black Hawks and Buccaneers will play an instant rematch tonight at Young Arena with a 6:05 p.m. first faceoff.

Waterloo 7, Des Moines 5

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;2;0;5  -- 7

Des Moines;2;3;0; -- 5

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Des Moines, Batchelder (Rourke), 3:02, 2. Waterloo, Connor Brown (Aaron Pionk), 8:27, 3. Waterloo, Schifsky (Griffin Erdman), 10:04., 4. Des Moines, Kupco (Reimann, Pelc), 17:36. Penalties – Kupco, DM (hooking), 11:41, Owen Baker, Wat (interference(, 13:50, Stjernberg, DM (tripping), 18:24.

SECOND PERIOD – 5. Des Moines, Ford (Kupco, Bevilacqua), 11:13, 6. Des Moines, Sigurdson (Rourke, Stjernberg), 13:14, pp, 7. Des Moines, Reimann (unassisted), 15:24, sh. Penalties – Gennadi Chaly, Wat (tripping), 13:01, Van Rooyan, DM (high sticking), 14:01.

THIRD PERIOD – 8. Waterloo, Grayson Badger (Zach Bade), 2:19, 9. Waterloo, Gavin Lindberg (Ben Robertson, Pionk), 9:14, pp, 10. Waterloo, Caden Brown (Pionk, Rinzel), 10:25, 11. Waterloo, Connor Brown (Lindberg, Schifsky), 15:50, 12. Waterloo, Caden Brown (Pionk, Baker), 17:19. Penalties – Badger, Wat (high sticking), 5:29, Reimann, DM (tripping), 8:53, Pionk, Wat (head contact), 13:05, Pionk, Wat (high sticking), 18:03, Rourke, DM (high sticking), 19:24, Stjernberg, DM (unsportsmanlike conduct, game misconduct), 19:33.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;10;7;10 – 27

Des Moines;10;11;10 – 31

Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Spicer (26 saves). Des Moines, Lundgren (20 saves).

