USHL hockey: Black Hawks rally for overtime win over Chicago

WATERLOO – Mason Reiners scored two minutes and 25 seconds into overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat the Chicago Steel Saturday in United States Hockey League.

It was the first career goal for the third-year defenseman.

Waterloo trailed by three, 6-3, after Matt Coronato scored 1 minute and 1 second into the third for the Anderson Cup leading Steel.

But with a relentless attack, Waterloo which put 19 shots on net in the third and 42 overall, the Black Hawks chipped away and chipped away to force overtime.

Dane Montgomery, who had two goals and two assists, started the rally with his fifth goal of the game with 13:37 left. Then two and half minutes later Ryan O’Hara scored his eighth and Waterloo trailed by just one.

Max Sasson then scored his second of the game with 8:39 left to tie the game at 6-all. Sasson finished with three points.

That led to overtime where Sasson brought the puck up ice and drew the attention of multiple Steel defenders in the left corner. He lifted a pass to the top of the crease, connecting with Reiners. All alone in front of goalie Nick Haas and Reiners beat him from close range with a low wrist shot.