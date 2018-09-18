WATERLOO — For the third time in three preseason games, the Waterloo Black Hawks went to overtime and for the second straight time, the Black Hawks prevailed as they pulled out a 6-5 shootout exhibition victory over the Omaha Lancers Tuesday at Young Arena.
Waterloo trailed 4-0 early in the second period, but outshot the Lancers, 37-21, after Jan Kern’s second goal 1 minute and 37 seconds into the second gave Omaha its 4-0 lead.
Xander Lamppa, Matt Koopman and Kyle Haskins all scored in the second to bring Waterloo to within 5-3 with 20 minutes of hockey left.
Andy Stoneman made it 5-4 with 14 minutes left in the third, before Haskins’ second goal with 3:25 left helped force overtime.
After nobody scored in the extra five-minute session, Jared Moe stoned two Lancer shootout attempts, while Vladislav Firstov and Joey Cassetti each found the back of the net to lift Waterloo to victory.
Firstov had two assists as did Ray Christy. Koopman had a goal and two assists, while Stoneman added an assist along with his goal.
Moe stopped all 17 shots he faced after relieving Logan Stein in the second period.
The Black Hawks return to action with an exhibition at Cedar Rapids Friday.
Waterloo 6, Omaha 5 SO
SCORE BY PERIOD
Omaha 3 2 0 0 0 — 5
Waterloo 0 3 2 0 1 — 6
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Omaha, Jan Kern (Cooper Fensterstock, Kalle Eriksson), 5:00, 2. Omaha, Ben Perkins (John Kaljian), 5:39, 3. Omaha, Luke Mountaiin (Peter Tabor), 8:47. Penalties — None.
SECOND PERIOD — 4. Omaha, Kern (Fensterstock, Chase Bradley), 1:37, 5. Waterloo, Xander Lamppa (Ray Christy, Matt Koopman), 7:16, 6. Waterloo, M. Koopman (Griffin Ness), 9:59, sh, 7. Omaha, Bryce Brodzinski (Fensterstock, Bradley), 10:18, pp, 8. Waterloo, Kyle Haskins (Andy Stoneman, Matej Blumel), 17:56. Penalties — Joey Cassetti, Wat (interference), 8:31, Christian DiCesare, Oma (double minor roughing), 10:42, Brock Paul, Wat (double minor roughing), 10:42.
THIRD PERIOD — 9. Waterloo, Stoneman (Vladislav Firstov, M. Koopman), 6:02, 10. Waterloo, Haskins, Firstov, Christy), 16:35. Penalties — Kern, Oma (head contact), 10:22.
OVERTIME — No scoring. No penalties.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Omaha 13 12 6 5 — 36
Waterloo 6 10 20 9 — 46
Goalies — Omaha, Christian Sbaraglia (six shots, saves). Brian George (39 shots, 34 saves), Waterloo, Logan Stein (19 shots, 14 saves). Jared Moe (17 shots, 17 saves).
