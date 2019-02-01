WATERLOO -- Defenseman Mason Palmer scored two minutes into overtime to lift Waterloo to a 2-1 United States Hockey League win over Fargo Friday at Young Arena.
The Black Hawks (25-10-3-1) won their sixth straight on a night when they outshot the Force 34-19 but went 0-for-6 on the power play.
Connor Caponi staked Waterloo to a 1-0 lead 4:59 into the opening period, but Fargo (19-15-2-2) drew even with just 13 seconds remaining in the period.
Logan Stein stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in goal for the Black Hawks.
Waterloo hosts Eastern Conference-leading Muskegon at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
