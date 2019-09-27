CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wyatt Schingoethe scored with 58 seconds left in overtime to lift Waterloo past Fargo 3-2 at the United States Hockey League Fall Classic Friday.
The Black Hawks (2-0) saw a 2-0 lead slip away in the final 3:23 of regulation, but grabbed their second overtime victory in as many days to wrap up the Classic.
Waterloo took advantage of a power-play opportunity 8:08 into the second period to break a 0-0 tie. Xander Lamppa got the goal with assists from Brehdan Engum and Ryder Rolston.
Then, after the Black Hawks fought off nearly two minutes of a 5-on-3 Fargo power play, Aaron Bohlinger gave Waterloo a 2-0 lead with help from Lamppa.
Gabriel Carriere stopped the first 18 shots he faced, but Fargo broke through with 3:23 to play to trim the Waterloo lead to 2-1. Just 33 seconds later, Ondrej Pavel tied it for the Force.
Carriere finished with 24 saves for the Black Hawks, who return to action Friday at Green Bay.
