WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks have had little trouble closing out their games so far this season as they have built a league-leading 11-3-1 record for 23 points.
Their problem of late has been getting a jump on the competition as they have been held scoreless in the first period for eight straight games.
Saturday night, the Black Hawks had a successful opening frame as they scored a pair of goals and led the Omaha Lancers 2-1, then needed a few extra minutes to pull off a 4-3 overtime thriller at Young Arena.
The trouble for the Hawks was trying to close the deal on the Lancers late, but a blue line special by Ryder Rolston with 2:23 left in the extra frame closed the Lancers’ chances.
“I think when we got that 3-1 lead we got a little too comfortable,” said Rolston. “We gave up way too many chances to them and let a few easy ones find the net. Omaha is a hard working team from start to finish and you cannot give them that many chances.
“When it went into overtime we had confidence in ourselves and knew we had to get out there and take our shots. I got up to the top of the circle and when I can get into the open I like to take the shot.
“Coach trusts his players and lets us take the good shot when we feel it’s there. I had no idea it was going in, I just wanted to get it on net. When I saw the net moving I knew it went through and I felt so relieved. Our guys have worked too hard to let this one get away.”
Patrick Guzzo broke the eight-game streak in the first three-plus minutes of the opening stanza as he powered a shot from up top that flew past Lancers net minder McClellan.
The Lancers (5-7-2) tied the game eight minutes later.
Defenseman Aaron Bohlinger broke the tie with a tough goal to the inside.
Waterloo upped its advantage in the third period when Luke Bast came through with his first tally of the season, laying the puck up on the top shelf for a 3-1 lead.
“Both these teams battled both nights and we were fortunate to come out with the wins,” Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley said of his team’s pair of 4-3 wins over the Lancers. “We just came off a very tough road trip so to come home and get four points is a good thing.
“We are still trying to find our offense and we will take any goals when we can get them. Our guys are resilient enough to get it done and there is really no magic to it. We just find a way.”
The Lancers made it interesting as they scratched back with a pair of goals to tie the game with seven minutes remaining in the game.
“This was a big win but the season is just starting,” said Rolston. “Everyone here still has a lot of work to do and we have not come close to reaching our potential. We are all buying into the process and we all know there is so much more to work on. It has been a great start to the season though.”
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo 4, Omaha 3, OT
SCORE BY PERIODS
Omaha 1 0 2 0 — 3
Waterloo 2 0 1 1 — 4
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Guzzo (Drkulec, Reiners), 3:22. 2. Omaha, Lautenbach (Bradley, Berger), 8:59. 3. Waterloo, Bohlinger (Rolston, Stein), 14:43. Penalties — Randl-Oma. (roughing) 12:43, Ness-Wat. (roughing) 12:43, Bengtsson-Wat. (holding) 17:05, Guzzo-Wat. (high-sticking) 17:23, Mitton-Oma. (checking from behind) 19:29.
SECOND PERIOD — Penalties — Will-Oma. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 4:32, Engum-Wat. (slashing) 7:02, Sorkin-Oma. (hooking) 12:02, Argentina-Wat. (hooking) 17:27, Sorkin-Oma. (head contact) 20:00.
THIRD PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Bast (Szmagaj, Schingoethe), pp, 1:19. 5. Omaha, Will (Bradley, Sutton), 9:48. 6. Omaha, Decker (Lautenbach, Kodsi), 12:18. Penalties — Decker-Oma. (roughing) :14, Lamppa-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) :14.
OVERTIME — 7. Waterloo, Rolston (Drkulec, Szmagaj), 2:23. No penalties.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Omaha 8 8 7 1 — 24
Waterloo 10 11 17 2 — 40
Power-plays — Omaha 0-for-4. Waterloo 1-for-4.
Goaltenders — Omaha, McClellan (40 SOG, 36 saves). Waterloo, Stein (24 SOG, 21 saves).
Officials — Referees, Hankes, Linder. Linesmen, Offerman, Dykstra. Att. — 2,380.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.