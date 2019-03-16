FARGO , N.D. -- The Waterloo Black Hawks scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 victory over the Fargo Force Saturday in United States Hockey League action.
Griffin Ness scored just 3 minutes and 28 seconds into the third for the game winner as Brehdan Engum and James Marooney set him up for the tally.
Joey Cassetti scored with 5:23 left, and then added an empty net goal with 1:44 remaining for the final margin.
The victory is Waterloo's fourth in six games over the Force, and pushed the Black Hawks past Sioux Falls for second place in the Western Conference.
Waterloo now is three points away from clinching a playoff spot with eight games remaining. Fargo with 58 points and eight-games remaining, can score a maximum of 16 points. Waterloo currently has 71 points.
Emil Ohrvall scored his 29th goal of the season to give Waterloo an early 1-0 lead in the first. However. Fargo's Ben Meyers scored with two seconds left in the period to tie it. Fargo took a 2-1 lead ona goal by Aaron Huglen, but Wyatt Schingoethe scored unassisted with 8:24 left in the second to re-tie the game.
Evan Fear turned aside 34 shots to pick up the win in net.
Waterloo plays a home-and-home series with Cedar Rapids, beginning with a trip to the RoughRiders home ice on Friday.
