USHL Hockey: Black Hawks' Pionk has hockey in his blood

WATERLOO — Hockey is in his blood.

From the time he was little, rookie Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Aaron Pionk has basically lived in a hockey rink.

His dad, Scott, was the Black Hawks’ head coach and general manager from 1997 to 1999 and is still coaching at the prep and junior levels.

“You can just tell he has hockey in his blood,” Black Hawks’ head coach Matt Smaby said. “I think, obviously, his family is pretty tied into hockey from Waterloo ... to the history of the family with the game.”

Pionk is also the youngest of four hockey-playing Pionk boys.

Older brothers Neal, Nate and Joe are hockey rats, too, and all have ties to the USHL.

Neal, who is beginning his fourth season with Winnipeg in the NHL, played in Sioux City, and Nate, who played last season in both the ECHL (South Carolina) and SPHL (Huntsville), had a cup of coffee with Lincoln. Joe is the former equipment manager with the Omaha Lancers, and now is assistant equipment manager with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

That family experience with USHL has benefitted Aaron.

“We have all been around the league, and I grew up around it,” Aaron said. “Obviously, my dad coached here, and Neal talked about it, so I kind of knew what to expect.

“I’m settling in more each and every day. We have a great group of guys, a younger group, but I couldn’t ask for a better place to play or a greater organization to play for.”

Settling in?

Pionk, a Minnesota State commit, has more than settled in. In four games, Pionk has three goals and an assist. He had two goals in Waterloo’s 4-1 win over defending Anderson Cup champion Tri-City last Saturday. Pionk also scored the Black Hawks’ first goal of the regular-season in Pittsburgh at the USHL Fall Classic.

“It has been a great start,” Pionk said. “I got my feet wet in the preseason, and then the regular-season got going and I got a good groove going. I’m glad I’m doing well and just hope to keep it going, keep playing my game.”

Smaby said the early offense is not surprising as Pionk has only been playing defense for a couple of seasons.

“You can tell he is a coach's kid,” Smaby said. “He just does a lot of the little things right. He has been really impressive so far this year. He scored a couple goals for us the other night, but beyond that he has been playing really well.

“He is really smooth and calm with the puck. He is on our power play, and we use him on the penalty kill where he has made an impact on both those units. The fact he has played defense for only a couple of years is really impressive …just overall he does a lot of things really well.”

In addition to being a good, young hockey defensemen in the best junior hockey league in North America, Pionk is a movie star -- sort of.

Last month, a documentary feature film called “Hockeyland” was released regionally. In the week of Sept. 14, the documentary which focuses on Pionk’s Hermantown high school team and the high school program in Eveleth, Minn., was ranked the No. 1 documentary in the United States while playing on 64 screens in Minnesota.

The movie was featured in an ESPN article, and is described by the moviemakers as being about wins and losses, players and their families and the rich hockey traditions in Minnesota’s unforgiving North Country.

The film can be seen in Iowa City at FilmScene.

“It was crazy,” Aaron said. “The cameras … I was a junior in high school, being 17 years old and having cameras around you all the time … it was crazy.”

Pionk said the movie makers were on the ice with them during practice, and in the lockerroom during games while switching pretty much every other day between the two schools.

The documentarians featured three or four different players from each school, and while Pionk was not one of the featured players, he said he is in the background of numerous scenes.

“I’ve seen it once or twice. It is awesome,” Pionk said. “They did a great job with it, a great job of telling what high school hockey means in Minnesota and the impact it has on small towns. Hermantown is a town of only about 9,000, and Eveleth is a town of 5,000 or 6,000 people.

“A movie about our small towns was shown in New York City … that is insane.”