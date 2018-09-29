Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Griffin Ness connected for the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Waterloo made it stand up on the way to a 3-1 win over Omaha Saturday afternoon in the United States Hockey League’s Fall Classic.

Matt Koopman scored in the second period to give the Black Hawks a 1-0 lead, but Omaha drew even and it was 1-1 after two. After Ness made it 2-1, Ryan Drkulec iced it for Waterloo when he scored with just 1:23 remaining.

Jared Moe stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced as the Black Hawks finished the weekend with a win and an overtime loss.

Friday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS 5, WATERLOO 4, OT: Waterloo stormed back from a 4-1 second-period deficit, but Central Illinois pulled it out in overtime.

Connor Caponi, Xander Lamppa, Matt Koopman and Matej Blumel had goals for the Black Hawks.

Central Illinois ended it when Tate Singleton connected just :48 into the extra period.

Saturday

WATERLOO 3, OMAHA 1

Score by periods

Waterloo 0 1 2 — 3

Omaha 0 1 0 — 1

First period — No scoring. Penalties — Caponi-Wat. (boarding) 6:14, Kern-Oma. (head contact) 8:52, Palmer-Wat. (holding) 17:29.

Second period — 1. Waterloo, M. Koopman (Blumel), :14. 2. Omaha, Silver (Will, Prokop), 2:58. Penalties — Palmer-Wat. (delay) 3:59, Ginnetti-Oma. (shasling) 10:41, K. Koopman-Wat. (diving, embellishment) 13:16, De St. Phalle-Oma. (hooking) 13:16.

Third period — 3. Waterloo, Ness (Swankler, Caponi), 1:36. 4. Waterloo, Drkulec (Lamppa), 18:37. Penalties — Cassetti-Wat. (head contact) 2:20, Silver-Oma. (cross-checking) 6:10, K. Koopman-Wat. (cross-checking) 19:18.

Shots on goal

Waterloo 6 6 7 — 19

Omaha 9 11 9 — 29

Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-2. Omaha 0-for-6.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Moe (29 SOG, 28 saves). Omaha, Purpura (19 SOG, 16 saves).

Officials — Referees, Hankes, Fleming. Linesmen, Cornell, Wilkinson.

Friday

CENTRAL ILL. 5, WATERLOO 4, OT

Score by periods

Central Ill. 1 3 0 1 — 5

Waterloo 0 1 3 0 — 4

First period — 1. Central Ill., Hillebrand (Marek MacNab), 11:31. Penalties — Cassetti-Wat. (high-sticking) 4:02, Janicke-CI (boarding) 19:55, Cassetti-Wat. (boarding) 19:55.

Second period — 2. Central Ill., Martini (Ellis, Davidson), 1:00. 3. Central Ill., Hillebrand, 3:36. 4. Waterloo, Caponi (Firstov, Haskins), 4:16. 5. Central Ill., Ellis (Kiefiuk), 5:33. Penalty — Kiefiuk-CI (interference) 5:51.

Third period — 6. Waterloo, Lamppa (Ohrvall), 2:17. 7. Waterloo, Koopman (Firstov, Drkulec), 2:52, 8. Waterloo, Blumel (Schingoethe, Cassetti), 7:34. Penalties — Paul-Wat. (holding) 15, Kosobud-CI (cross-checking) 5:34, Ohrvall-Wat. (holding) 11:05.

Overtime — 9. Central Ill., Singleton (unassisted) :48. Penalties — none.

Shots on goal

Central Ill. 13 9 6 1 — 29

Waterloo 9 5 16 2 — 32

Power-plays — Central Illinois 0-for-3, Waterloo 0-for-2.

Goaltenders — Central Illinois, Snowden (32 SOG, 28 saves). Waterloo, Moe (29 SOG, 24 saves).

Officials — Referees, Sailor, McClement. Linesmen, Clark Smith.

