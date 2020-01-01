{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo capped 2019 with a bang Tuesday as the Black Hawks rode a four-goal third period to a 7-3 United States Hockey League victory over Madison at Young Arena.

The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks (21-5-1-0) got a hat trick from Joe Cassetti and a pair of goals from Connor Caponi, but needed a big finish after Madison (6-21-1-0) charged back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game early in the third period.

Cassetti stuffed home a Wyatt Schingoethe pass on a power play for the only goal of the opening period. Caponi made it 2-0 5:41 into the second, and Ryan Drkulec extended the lead to 3-0 with another power-play tally at 10:37.

The Capitols’ comeback began at 11:18 of the second, and they added a power-play goal in the final minute of the period to close within 3-2.

However, after Madison tied it 1:04 into the third, Cassetti put Waterloo back on top at the 3:29 mark. Kyle Haskins made it 5-3 on a power play, and Cassetti’s third goal of the night and sixth in three games since returning to the Black Hawks made it 6-3. Caponi added an empty-netter in the closing minutes.

Waterloo finished with 57 shots on goal .

Waterloo Black Hawks coverage

Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Waterloo 7, Madison 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Madison 0 2 1 — 3

Waterloo 1 2 4 — 7

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Cassetti (Rolston, Schingoethe), pp, 14:22. Penalties — Belpedio-Wat. (slashing) 2:29, Horbach-Mad. (interference) 12:44..

SECOND PERIOD — 2. Waterloo, Caponi (Drkulec, Guzzo), 5:41. 3. Waterloo, Drkulec (Engum, Szmagaj), pp, 10:37. 4. Madison, Kirwan (Pabich), 11:18. 5. Madison, Weis (Suter), pp, 19:03. Penalties — Suter-Mad. (tripping) 2:55, Lyle-Mad. (checking from behind, misconduct) 9:24, Bengtsson-Wat. (holding) 17:56, Suter-Mad. (roughuing) 19:03, Bast-Wat. (roughing) 19:03.

THIRD PERIOD — 6. Madison, Stibingr (Pabick, Carrick), 1:04. 7. Waterloo, Cassetti (Waldron, Bengtsson), 3:29. 8. Waterloo, Haskins (Engum), pp, 6:03. 9. Waterloo, Cassetti (Bengtsson, Reiners), 7:59. 10. Waterloo, Caponi (Engum, Drkulec), en, 18:21. Penalties — Horbach-Mad. (tripping) 5:59, Bast-Wat. (interference) 11:38.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Madison 2 10 7 — 19

Waterloo 25 20 12 — 57

Power-plays — Madison 1-for-3. Waterloo 3-for-4.

Goaltenders — Madison, Latkoczy (56 SOG, 50 saves). Waterloo, Stein (19 SOG, 16 saves).

Officials — Referee, Stachowiak. Linesman, Offerman. Att. — 2,813.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments