WATERLOO — Skating backwards did not come naturally to Mason Palmer.
In fact, after the first time he tried it, it may be surprising that he tried it again.
“I think I was about 2 years old, and it was the first time my parents took me to the rink and put skates on me,” said the third-year veteran Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman. “I went out once, kind of did okay, came off and took a break.
“Then, after the break, I went back out and tried to skate backwards, slipped a little and fell forward knocking one of my front teeth out.”
That was then. Now Palmer can go backwards with the best of them.
For the second consecutive year, the native of Minnesota ranks among the best in the United States Hockey League in plus-minus.
One season removed from finishing tied for eighth in the league with a Plus 23, the recent Northern Michigan University commit is currently second in the USHL with a Plus 26, trailing only Tri-City’s Ronnie Allard’s Plus 31.
“You look at his plus/minus last year, and plus/minus this year, and it just shows how reliable he is defensively,” Waterloo head coach P.K. O’Handley said.
Paired with his former youth baseball and hockey teammate Hank Sorensen for much of the last three seasons, Palmer has a streak of 16 consecutive games where he has either recorded an even or positive plus/minus rating.
“I’ve always prided myself on being more of a defensive defenseman,” the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Palmer said. “I definitely would not be able to do it (the plus-minus rating) without the guys who are surrounding me. That is a number I take pride in. It shows I will do whatever it takes to keep the puck out of the net, and shows our team is very responsible and a very hard working defensive first team that can score.”
Like many Minnesota preps, Palmer’s route to Waterloo began at a young age. When he was just eight skating on the local rinks in Wayzata, he was asked to play for the Minnesota Machine by its operator Bernie McBain, owner of Minnesota Made Hockey Inc. From there, Palmer was asked to try out at Shattuck St Mary’s, the prep school powerhouse in Faribault, Minn.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make the team,” Palmer said of the Shattuck tryout where he’d play with future Black Hawk teammates Collin Saccoman, Niko Esposito-Selianov and Emil Ohrvall. “I was the youngest guy there. Everybody was older, bigger and stronger than me. But a couple of weeks after the tryout, I got the call inviting me to play there. My family made the decision to move from Wayzata to Faribault.”
Palmer played three seasons in the Shattuck St. Mary’s program from eighth grade through 10th grade before being drafted by Waterloo in the 2015 USHL draft. After Shattuck, Palmer played part of the 2015-16 season with the Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League, and had a two-game stint with the Black Hawks.
Palmer joined Waterloo full-time for the 2016-17 season has been a steady force on the blue line since.
“You can’t find a more competitive kid than Mason,” O’Handley said. “His passion is on full display all the time, and sometimes it gets him in a little bit of trouble.
“It is a real fine line. We talk about it a lot with players, but you don’t want to take the edge out of a player like that. If there is an area we are still a work in progress with Mason, it would be there. But he is a guy you want on your team, for sure.”
Palmer, too, has evaluated his game and says he has come a long way from being terrified in the locker room before his first USHL preseason game four years ago, to the player he is today.
“My hockey sense, my stick work and defensive awareness are some of the things I’ve exponentially have improved on,” Palmer said. “A lot of that credit goes to Bryce (Anderson), P.K., and obviously, Shane Fukushima.”
Like anybody, Palmer would like to provide more offense for the Black Hawks, but understands what makes him most valuable is ability to go all out in keeping the puck out Waterloo’s net.
That being said, Palmer knows exactly where and when he has scored each of his five career USHL goals.
“I can actually ... Youngstown, Green Bay, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, twice,” he laughed. “They don’t come often, but they are definitely fun when they come.”
