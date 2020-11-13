USHL hockey: Black Hawks open with 4-2 win over Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – Four different players scored as the Waterloo Black Hawks opened their delayed United States Hockey League season with a 4-2 win over the Sioux City Musketeers Friday at the Tyson Events Center.

Sixteen-year old Michael LaStarza, playing in his first USHL game, scored the game winner 7 minutes and 53 seconds into the second period to break a 1-1 tie. Jacob Jeannete scored 51 seconds later to make it 3-1.

Sioux City got Gabe Blanchard’s second goal with 5:19 left in the second to cut its deficit to one, but Wyatt Schingoethe iced the game with an empty net goal with 1:12 remaining.

Jack Williams turned aside 29 shot to earn the win.

Waterloo opened the scoring on a Jonah Copre goal with 11:34 left in the first period. Blanchard answered with 4:11 left in the period.

Casey Severo assisted on Waterloo’s first two goals, while Kyle Kleven had assists on Jeannette’s goal and Schingoethe’s empty netter.

The Black Hawks and Musketeers play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

