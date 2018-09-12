WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks begin their United States Hockey League preseason slate Friday at Buccaneer Arena against Des Moines.
They likely won’t look like the team that captured the league’s Anderson Cup a year ago.
Thirty players have reported to Waterloo with camp beginning last weekend, and head coach P.K. O’Handley has liked what he’s seen to date.
“The guys have been very competitive,” O’Handley said. “The young guys are extremely talented players, they just need some experience.”
That experience will begin Friday and Saturday as Des Moines makes the return trip to Young Arena for a 3 p.m. Saturday exhibition game.
Twenty-one of the 30 players in camp are already committed to Division I programs, so the battle for roster spots is expected to be extremely competitive. As far as this weekend’s games, O’Handley is not expecting to see a finished product.
“We are not going to be perfect,” he said. “To think we are going to have it all down just isn’t going to happen. You obviously want to see the concepts we have been working on systematically, but more than that, I want to see competitiveness. I’d like to see the group work as a team.
“It is an important time where we are trying to get our system the best we can. We are trying to get our identity in place the best we can, and we are trying to find some chemistry and build a team. We have the pieces, but now we must become a team.”
There are two big storylines to follow.
Waterloo’s top six scorers from last season have moved on to the college ranks, while the Black Hawks also enter the preseason with eight 1998 birth year players and only can carry four on their roster.
“There is a gaping hole there, and how that gets filled is a big unknown, a huge unknown,” O’Handley said of losing his top six scorers.
One guy that is expected to fill part of that role as a top-line scorer is Emil Ohrvall, who returns to Waterloo after appearing in 31 games last winter for R.P.I. In 2016-17, Ohrvall scored 13 goals and dished out 19 assists in 48 games for the Black Hawks.
“That is an offensive piece that we did not have,” O’Handley said. “He has been great in camp. The year away you can see the maturity in his strength and as a young man.”
As for the 98s — forward Solag Bakich, forward Niko Esosito-Selivanov, defenseman Kyle Koopman, defenseman Matt Koopman, Ohrvall, defenseman Mason Palmer and defenseman Hank Sorensen — some difficult decisions will have to be made.
“Every one of those guys we have a relationship with,” O’Handley said. “That is the most difficult part of this is you not only have a coach-player relationship, but a personal relationship.
“They all know the situation and they have been terrific, but it is no secret that some of them are going to have to move on. The good news is it is not the end of their hockey career.”
Waterloo also has home exhibition games with Omaha on Sept. 18 and Sept 22 against Cedar Rapids.
The Black Hawks regular-season opener is Sept. 28 in Pittsburgh against Central Illinois.
