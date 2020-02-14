USHL hockey: Black Hawks' Ness is exceptional in his detail to the game

“His play right now is exceptional in detail,” O’Handley continued. “It is not perfect as he is still a kid and has a long way to go, but he is playing at a different level right now. That is been very evident to our staff and I think his teammate see he is playing at a different level, too.

“He’s in a great spot (being a potential NHL free agent). He knows he is going to have to continue on the path that he is on, but he is really coming into his own in every way.”

Like any player who is having an extended run of success, Ness credits his teammates first for his success.

While the game has slowed for him in his second full season in Waterloo, he played part of the 2017-18 season, including six games in the playoffs, Ness says the big key for him is not making the game complicated.

“You can’t do everything yourself,” Ness said. “My teammates have been making good plays and I have been fortunate the bounces have been finding me recently. I feel really good about the way I’m playing. I feel like I’m trying to keep it simple, trying to stick within the structure the coaches have given us.”

That approach has also led Ness to bigger opportunities.