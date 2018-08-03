WATERLOO — To get to where he wants to go, Waterloo Black Hawks’ goalie Jared Moe cannot stop moving forward.
For his part, Moe remains in the fast lane.
The New Prague, Minn. native started his rookie season with Waterloo last fall fast and never turned back.
Moe posted a shutout in his first career United States Hockey League game and that propelled him into producing one of the best single seasons in Waterloo history with a 23-6-1 overall mark that included a 2.23 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.
In the process, Moe committed to the University of Minnesota, and in June was taken 184th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round of the NHL Entry Draft.
But Moe has not rested on his laurels, in fact, he’s upped his commitment to being a better, improved and confident goalie that will step onto the Young Arena Monday when the Black Hawks hold their orientation camp.
“It has been crazy,” Moe said of his summer. “Got drafted, flew out to Winnipeg the next day and did development camp. It was a week long. I came back and got right back into it with summer training.”
Three to four days a week Moe has been on the ice working with former St. Cloud State goalie coach Dave Rogalski. He’s done extensive training at Velocity Hockey in Edina, Minn.
And, every Monday, Moe takes figure skating lessons.
“I’m fine tuning all the small parts of my game,” Moe said. “I work a lot on movement, work on my edge work so I’m more controlled when I move.”
Edge work is the phrase you will hear Moe and Black Hawks’ head coach P.K. O’Handley talk a lot about during the 2018-19 season. Moe believes he was far too inconsistent with rebounds and controlling them during his rookie season.
Therefore, once a week, Moe takes those figure skating lessons.
“I’m not in figure skates or anything,” Moe smiled. “But, yes, I work with a figure skating coach. A lot of it is just skating up and down the ice ... inside edges, outside edges, cross-over stuff ... awkward stuff and situations she puts me in that make me uncomfortable so I can become more experienced.
“For instance, if I’m off balanced I will have the ability to bring it back, be more balanced and bring it under control with my skating. Foot work is what I have been focusing on for a few years, and being a better skater, and this is just one part that is going to help me be better at skating.”
In post-season exit meetings after the Black Hawks were eliminated in the USHL’s Western Conference finals, being a better skater was something O’Handley and Moe discussed at length.
“His footwork has to be way better,” O’Handley said. “When you are a really good skater at that position you are doing all kinds of different things edge wise. I think good edge work leads to confidence. I think skating ability leads to confidence which correlates to rebound control, recovery and positioning.
“I would guess, admittedly, he would say he struggled with those things at times last year and credit to him he recognized his footwork had to be better.”
A year ago, Moe split time between the pipes with another NHL draft pick, Matej Tomek. With Tomek on to Nebraska-Omaha, Moe figures to carry a bigger load for Waterloo in 2018-19.
That is the other aspect of his game that Moe has worked on this summer.
“This year, hopefully, I will play a lot more games, take on more of the load” Moe said. “I’ve been working a ton on recovery stuff, injury prevention. I’ve been eating healthier. I’m going to try to put my best body, in the best shape, on the ice that I can this season.”
O’Handley said those are the type of things he likes to hear from his returning, veteran players.
“Jared had a good first year,” O’Handley said. “But he has to take a step forward for his own career and our own team this season. He is going to have to look ahead and not behind, stay in the moment.
“There are a lot of doors open for him. But you need to excel in the moment and that moment will be right here in Waterloo.”
