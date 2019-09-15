WATERLOO -- It is the recognition and the reaction that will be the important part.
For the second time in three days, the Waterloo Black Hawks were taken behind the woodshed and whipped in a 7-5 exhibition loss to the Madison Capitals Sunday at Young Arena.
The loss came on the heels of a 6-2 defeat to Omaha on Friday where Waterloo gave up four unanswered third-period goals.
"You know what, we've got our ears pinned back twice and we did it to ourselves in a lot of ways," Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said. "No disrespect to the two teams that beat us, but lots and lots of mistakes that we need to correct.
"There have been moments when we really looked like a team and there have been moments we looked like we didn't know what we are doing."
Puck management was a quick focal point that came to O'Handley Sunday, but he says it is a much broader issue and there is not a lot of time to fix.
Waterloo plays another exhibition at Madison Tuesday, and wrap up its exhibition schedule with games against Cedar Rapids at home Friday and on the road Saturday.
Waterloo had just four practices before the first exhibition, but O'Handley added that's not an allowable excuse.
You have free articles remaining.
"That is part of it, but that is also letting them off the hook," O'Handley said. "It is not exactly like the mistakes that are happening are coming from first-year guys. There is so much that has to be fixed. I can't point to one thing or two things, it is a lot of things."
Sunday's undoing started in the second period after Waterloo took a 2-1 lead on a Xander Lamppa power-play goal.
Madison scored three times in a 1 minute and 9 second period to surge ahead 4-2. Waterloo answered with a Ryder Rolston goal with 4:35 left in the middle period to cut the deficit to one.
In the third, the Capitals took a 5-3 lead on a Branden Suter goal, but Waterloo staged a comeback.
Ryan Drkulec scored on a nice set-up from Ondrej Psenicka and Connor Caponi with 12:24 left. Then, with the game in its waning minutes, Waterloo had an extended attack in the Madison zone and Psenicka jumped off the bench as an extra attacker and soared through the left circle and scored at close range to tie the game at 5-all with 1:02 left in the game.
However, William Margel scored with 19 seconds left and the Capitals put home an empty net goal to gain the win.
"We talk about recognition to action," O'Handley said. "The ultimate test is whether they can take the information we learned from this weekend and have the correct reaction. That is kind of where we are at."
The Black Hawks also got a goal from Keighan Gerrie, while Wyatt Schingoethe, Griffin Ness and Mason Reiners all had two assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.