USHL hockey: Black Hawks get back to winning ways
USHL HOCKEY

 PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Five different players scored as the Waterloo Black Hawks snapped a two-game United States Hockey League losing streak with a 5-1 win over Team USA Friday.

Rookie Matthew Argentina opened the scoring with a goal midway through the first period, and then goals by Connor Caponi and Ondrej Psenicka stretched the Black Hawks lead to 3-0 after two periods

Team USA cut its deficit to 3-1 on a goal by Daniyal Dzhaniyev early in the third, but newcomer Joey Strada scored with 11:24 remaining and Griffin Ness made it 5-1 just 1 minute 16 seconds later.

Waterloo traded for Strada on Monday at the USHL trade deadline. 

Defenseman Ethan Szmagaj had his 15th and 16th assists in the game, while Argentina also had an assist.

Gabriel Carriere turned away 28 shots to earn the win.

The win was the Black Hawks 30th of the season as Waterloo plays at Youngstown Saturday night.

Waterloo 5, Team USA 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;2;2  --  5

Team USA;0;0;1  --  1

FIRST PERIOD – 1. – Waterloo, Matthew Argentina (Patrick Guzzo), 10:10. Penalties – Griffin Ness, Wat (hooking) 16:02.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Connor Caponi (Argentina), 4:36, 3. Waterloo, Ondrej Psenicka (Ethan Szmagaj, Luke Bast), 9:12, pp. Penalties – Aidan Hreschuk, USA (cross checking), 8:00, Jacob Bengtsson, Wat (hooking), 10:27, Gibson Homer, USA (delay of game), 14:52, Luke Hughes, USA (cross checking), 18:08.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Team USA Daniyal Dzhaniyev (Ty Murchison, Ty Gallagher), 6:49, 5. Waterloo, Joey Strada (unassisted), 8:36, 6. Waterloo, Ness (Szmagaj), 9:52. Penalties – Argentina, Wat (roughing), 13:46, Hughes, USA (roughing), 13:46, Argentina, Wat (roughing), 16:28, Roman Schmidt, USA (roughing), 16:28, Bengtsson, Wat (slashing), 19:30.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;11;15;9  --  35

Team USA;5;8;16  --  29

Goalies – Waterloo, Gabriel Carriere (28 saves). Team USA, Gibson Homer (30 saves). Referee – Trevor Wohlford. Linesmen – Bill Hancock, Sam Rankin.

