WATERLOO -- Two feasts in one day equals a bunch of happy hockey players.
In a strong effort from start to finish, the Waterloo Black Hawks won their fourth consecutive Thanksgiving night contest over longtime rival Cedar Rapids, 4-0, Thursday at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action.
In front of a capacity crowd in the 20th straight Thanksgiving meeting between the Black Hawks and RoughRiders, Waterloo scored early and continued to build as it improved to 9-1-0 at home and 13-4-1 overall while increasing its lead to four points in the USHL Western Conference.
"I thought we competed extremely hard," Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said. "You get rewarded when you compete and we competed hard and we competed smart. It all started with Kyle Haskins. I felt his game was exceptional ... both ways, with the puck and without it."
Three players had a goal and assist for the Black Hawks -- Haskins, Jacob Bengtsson and Xander Lamppa -- while goalie Logan Stein turned away 26 shots for his third shutout of the season.
"I thought our team really came to play," Haskins said. "We were excited, had looked forward to playing in front of 3,000 and the effort was great."
After a slow start, great puck movement allowed Waterloo to score on its first shot. Ethan Szmagaj shuffled a pass to Bengtsson, who fired a shot on net. Xander Lamppa, stationed to the right of RoughRider goalie Shamil Shmakov, redirected the shot up and over Shamkov's left shoulder into the top corner just 4:32 in.
Then with Cedar Rapids in the box for too many men, Szmagaj fired a shot from the blue line that missed wide, but the bounce off the back boards went right to Connor Caponi. He could not stuff the attempt home, but Haskins pushed Caponi's rebound in for a 2-0 lead with 12:14 left in the period.
"Definitely gives us confidence when we are making plays that early," Haskins said. "At times this year we have struggled with that, but tonight we really made things happen. If we can keep that (puck) movement, we are going to be really good down the road."
Waterloo continued its dominance in the second as Bengtsson took a feed from Haskins and lifted a floating shot up and over the RoughRider's netminder. With 4:58 left in the period, Ryder Rolston scored the Black Hawks' second power-play goal.
"We were able to make some plays tonight against a good team," O'Handley added. "I just thought we were really plugged in and playing the right way. There was a determination within the group that I could certainly see and feel."
