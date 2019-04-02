WATERLOO -- Plenty of chances to win presented themselves to the Waterloo Black Hawks Tuesday at Young Arena.
Unfortunately, the Black Hawks were unable to capitalize on enough of those opportunities in a 6-3 United States Hockey League loss to Sioux City.
Waterloo outshot the Musketeers, 47-26, but it wasn't enough.
"We gave up some soft goals, that is probably the biggest difference," Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said. "When you out-chance them 2-to-1 ... give them credit, they came in and won.
"It wasn't our night."
Sioux City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, only to see Waterloo score twice on the power play in the second period to tie the game. But Parker Ford scored the second of his two goals with 5:02 left in the second to give the Musketeers a lead they never relinquished.
"I don't know what say," O'Handley said. "You have good looks that you have to bury, and we didn't bury them and they did."
After Sioux City's strong start, Waterloo tied it briefly in the second as Matt Cameron and Emil Ohrvall scored power-play goals 4 minutes, 8 seconds apart. But Ford answered shortly after and the Musketeers put it away in the third.
Waterloo defenseman Hank Sorensen assisted on Ohrvall's goal for his 35th assist of the season and 63rd of his career, tying Brandon Montour for second all-time in Black Hawks' history.
"I didn't like spotting them two goals, but I thought our pushback was good," O'Handley said.
In the third, Sioux City struck quickly twice as Bobby Brink and Marcus Kallionkieli scored 1:05 apart in the first four minutes to stretch the lead to 5-2. The Black Hawks got one back on a Griffin Ness power-play goal, Waterloo's third of the game, with 11:54 left, but that was the last time the Black Hawks could find the back of the net
"Our penalty kill wasn't very good, and just things that we are generally pretty good at ... not sure, we certainly had chances to tie it, to win it and just didn't bury it," O'Handley added.
The defeat dropped Waterloo into a tie with Sioux Falls for second in the Western Division with four games left for each team. The team that finishes second earns a first-round bye in the Clark Cup playoffs.
The Black Hawks return home Friday to host Chicago and host Omaha on Saturday.
