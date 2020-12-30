USHL hockey: Black Hawks fall to Buccaneers, 3-2

DES MOINES – The Waterloo Black Hawks saw their three-game win streak come to an end Wednesday as the Des Moines Buccaneers held on for a 3-2 victory at Wells Fargo Arena in United States Hockey League action.
Waterloo (4-7-0) trailed throughout the game as Des Moines rode a strong first period to an early lead.
Five different Black Hawks scored and Charlie Glockner turned aside 23 shots in the victory.
The Buccaneers struck first on Alex Laferriere’s unassisted goal with 9 minutes and 32 seconds left in the first. Des Moines outshot Waterloo, 11-6, in the first period.
Waterloo tied it midway through the second as Cooper Wyle scored a power-play goal on an assist from Ethan Szmagaj with 7:38 left in the period.
Des Moines answered, however, as Owen Folwer scored the game winner with 2:13 left in the second. The Buccaneers made ti 3-1 on Tanner Latsch’s sixth goal of the season, a power play tally just 43 seconds into the third.
Waterloo responded immediately as rookie Michael LaStarza scored his third goal on assists from Wyatt Schingoethe and John Waldron. The Black Hawks could not find the equalizer, however, despite a pair of power-play opportunities in the third. Waterloo was just one-for-five on the power play in the game.
The two teams will square off again tonight at Young Arena in a 6:05 p.m. New Year’s Eve game.
FORWARD OF THE WEEK: Max Sasson was named the USHL Forward of the Week after helping lead the Black Hawks to wins over Sioux City and Lincoln.
Sasson scored the game-winning goal against Sioux City in a 4-3 victory on the day after Christmas.
Sasson, a Western Michigan commit, is tied for the team lead in points with seven. He has two goals and five assists.
Des Moines 3, Waterloo 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 0 1 1 — 2
Des Moines 1 1 1 — 3
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Des Moines, Alex Laferriere (unassisted), 10:28. Penalties – Max Sasson, Wat (hooking), 8:24, Paul Davey, DM (tripping), 16:20.
SECOND PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Cooper Wylie (Ethan Szmagaj), 12:22, pp, 3. Des Moines, Owen Fowler (Sam Renlund, John Driscoll), 17:47. . Penalties –Tyler Young, DM (hooking), 11:53., Nic Belpedio, Wat (major fighting, misconduct), 12:34, Zach Faremouth, DM (roughing, major fighting, misconduct), 12:34.
THIRD PERIOD – 4. Des Moines, Tanner Latsch (Davey), :43, pp, 5. Waterloo, Michael LaStarza (Wyatt Schingoethe, John Waldron), 1:15. Penalties – Matt Argentina, Wat (roughing), :15. Vincent Slice, DM (tripping), 2:25, Argentina, Wat (interference), 3:44, Renlund, DM (high sticking), 14:28, David Gucciardi, Wat (hooking), 17:54.