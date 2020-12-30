USHL hockey: Black Hawks fall to Buccaneers, 3-2

DES MOINES – The Waterloo Black Hawks saw their three-game win streak come to an end Wednesday as the Des Moines Buccaneers held on for a 3-2 victory at Wells Fargo Arena in United States Hockey League action.

Waterloo (4-7-0) trailed throughout the game as Des Moines rode a strong first period to an early lead.

The Buccaneers struck first on Alex Laferriere’s unassisted goal with 9 minutes and 32 seconds left in the first. Des Moines outshot Waterloo, 11-6, in the first period.

Waterloo tied it midway through the second as Cooper Wyle scored a power-play goal on an assist from Ethan Szmagaj with 7:38 left in the period.

Des Moines answered, however, as Owen Folwer scored the game winner with 2:13 left in the second. The Buccaneers made ti 3-1 on Tanner Latsch’s sixth goal of the season, a power play tally just 43 seconds into the third.

Waterloo responded immediately as rookie Michael LaStarza scored his third goal on assists from Wyatt Schingoethe and John Waldron. The Black Hawks could not find the equalizer, however, despite a pair of power-play opportunities in the third. Waterloo was just one-for-five on the power play in the game.