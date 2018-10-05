Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES -- Des Moines converted its first two shootout attempts while Waterloo went 0-for-2 as the Bucanneers pulled out a 3-2 United States Hockey League win over the Black Hawks Friday night.

Waterloo (1-0-1-1) peppered the Des Moines net with 16 first-period shots on goal, but Buccaneers goaltender Roman Durny turned them all away as the period ended in a scoreless tie.

Des Moines' offense pressured Black Hawks' goalie Jared Moe with 18 shots in the second period, but Waterloo scored the only goal when Vladislav Firstov finally beat Durny 6:35 into the period with assists from Ethan Szmagaj and Mason Palmer.

The Bucs (3-0-0-0) tied it 7:15 into the third, but a major penalty to Kirby Proctor put the Black Hawks on a five-minute power play that Hank Sorensen cashed in with help from Firstov.

That 2-1 lead didn't last long, however, as Des Moines got a shorthanded goal from Matt Brown with 5:06 left in regulation and neither team could break the 2-2 tie the remainder of regulation or overtime.

Waterloo plays at Central Illinois Saturday at 7 p.m.

