USHL hockey: Black Hawks fall in Omaha

OMAHA – Tyler Carpenter scored four times as the Omaha Lancers handed the Waterloo Black Hawks their sixth-consecutive defeat with a 5-2 victory Friday in United States Hockey League action.

Carpenter scored once in the first, twice in the second and again in the third.

Waterloo got power-play goals from Kyler Kleven and Owen Ozar.

Kleven scored in the first to make it 2-1 on assists from Cooper Wylie, Ethan Szmagaj. Ozar's goal made it 4-2 as Michael LaStarza and Jonah Copre assisted.

The Black Hawks return to action tonight at Sioux Falls.

