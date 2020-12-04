USHL hockey: Black Hawks fall in home opener

Waiting in the slot, Russell watched as Weilandt brought the puck out of the right corner for a chance from close range. Jack Williams made the save, but Russell pounced to score on the rebound from just outside the crease.
Waterloo got a great night in net from Williams in net, who finished with 26 saves.
The game was played in front of just season-ticket holders and parents of players do to new COVID-19 restrictions. The Black Hawks had not played since losing to Sioux City on Nov. 14.
Waterloo returns to action tonight at Dubuque and host Green Bay next Friday.
Waterloo Black Hawks Owen Ozar battles Sioux Falls skaters Garrett Pinoniemi and Brent Johnson for a loose puck during first-period action Friday at Young Arena.
The Black Hawks have delayed ticket sales for those games, tickets were scheduled to go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m., while the United States Hockey League organization reaches out for clarification on whether it can host the games.
Sixteen-year old Michael LaStarza, playing in his first USHL game, scored the game winner 7 minutes and 53 seconds into the second period to break a 1-1 tie. Jacob Jeannete scored 51 seconds later to make it 3-1.
Waterloo Black Hawks' defenseman Tucker Ness pins Sioux Falls forward Reid Pabich to the boards during first-period action Friday at Young Arena.