USHL hockey: Black Hawks fall in home opener

WATERLOO – Playing for the first time since three weeks, the Waterloo Black Hawks were shutout in their home opener Friday by the Sioux Falls Stampede in United States Hockey League action.

After having eight games postponed do COVID-19 protocols, the Black Hawks saw Stampede goalie Trent Burnham push aside 25 Waterloo shots to post a 1-0 shutout win.

After two scoreless periods, Sioux Falls scored the only goal of the game 1 minute and 54 seconds into the third as Daniel Russel found the back of the net on an assist by Luke Weilandt.

Waiting in the slot, Russell watched as Weilandt brought the puck out of the right corner for a chance from close range. Jack Williams made the save, but Russell pounced to score on the rebound from just outside the crease.

Waterloo got a great night in net from Williams in net, who finished with 26 saves.

The game was played in front of just season-ticket holders and parents of players do to new COVID-19 restrictions. The Black Hawks had not played since losing to Sioux City on Nov. 14.

Waterloo returns to action tonight at Dubuque and host Green Bay next Friday.

