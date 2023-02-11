KEARNEY, Neb. – Emmett Croteau stopped 25 shots to earn his 30th career United States Hockey League win in the Waterloo Black Hawks, 2-1, victory over the Tri-City Storm Friday.

Croteau became just the 10th goalie in the junior era to win 30 regular season games for the Black Hawks.

Miko Matikka scored on a breakaway with just 2:52 left in the first to put Waterloo up 1-0. After a scoreless second, Garrett Schifsky made it 2-0 just 8:18 into the third with his 15th goal of the season.

Tri-City scored with 15 seconds left, with an extra attacker on the ice, but that was all the Storm could get past Croteau.

Gavin O’Connell finished with a pair of assists for Waterloo which won for the first time scoring fewer than three goals since Nov. 19.

The Black Hawks and Storm met again tonight at 7:05 p.m.