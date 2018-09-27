WATERLOO -- One of the top goalies from the 2017-18 season returns.
There are also three defensemen back who are entering their third full season in the United States Hockey League.
And, there are 15 players who filled big and small roles while helping the Waterloo Black Hawks charge to the Anderson Cup regular-season title a year ago.
It's enough returning experience that the Black Hawks have opened as the No. 1-ranked team in USA Hockey Magazine's USHL power rankings.
The journey to live up to that billing begins Friday when Waterloo opens the regular season at 4 p.m. against Central Illinois in the USHL's Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.
"We feel we are in a good spot, feel we've got guys who have room for growth," Black Hawks head coach P.K. O'Handley said. "We have enough older guys that hopefully can show the way with the understanding that this is a really tough league night in, night out."
With the top six scorers gone from last year, including three 60-point contributors, growth in a young forward group is one key.
On the other hand, veterans Michael Ferrandino, Hank Sorensen and Mason Palmer anchor an experienced defensive corps.
All three of those players are returning for their third seasons in the USHL, with Sorensen and Palmer each having played a handful of games with Waterloo as 16-year-olds during the 2015-16 campaign.
James Marooney and Kyle Koopman also played major minutes on the blue line a season ago.
"Definitely, myself, Hank, Mo will be taking a little bit extra charge this year," Palmer said. "It is not necessarily pressure on us, but we definitely feel we can take some leadership and bring this team to where we want to go."
That group also includes goalie Jared Moe, who went 23-6-1 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage a season ago.
"They have to execute," O'Handley said. "Is it comfortable to know you have a veteran defensive corps, yeah, but they have to execute like a veteran group.
"They've got to know they are going to have to buy some time for some inexperienced forwards."
Waterloo isn't completely void of experienced players up front with Joey Cassetti, Matt Koopman, Griffin Ness and Matej Blumel back, as well as Emil Ohrvall, a 13-goal, 19-assist player two seasons ago. Ohrvall has returned to the Black Hawks after a season at RPI.
Rookies like Kyle Haskins, Austen Swankler and Vladislav Firstov all had four or more points in the preseason.
"We've got to use our speed, got to stay calm," said Ness, who joined the team for its playoff run last season. "We've got speed and a lot of smarts. We've got to stick to our systems, and stay calm."
O'Handley says it is a group that has to evolve.
"We are awfully immature at times in decisions with the puck, decisions without the puck and play away from the puck," O'Handley said. "It is a process that is going to have to continue to improve as we go here. The group certainly has the talent, it just has to get to a consistent talent level."
ROSTER DECISIONS: The Black Hawks will open the season with 26 players, one of whom is on injured reserve, and at least two players playing a few games off Waterloo's affiliate list.
In recent days, the Black Hawks traded Sam Huff to Green Bay a year after Huff scored eight goals and had 17 points in 42 games. Waterloo also dealt rookie Andy Stoneman to Omaha.
INJURED RESERVE: One of Waterloo's veteran forwards, Notre Dame verbal Solag Bakich, will begin the season on injured reserve. O'Handley does not anticipate Bakich returning to the active roster until at least November.
Last season, Bakich had seven goals and 20 assists in 57 games.
FALL CLASSIC: The USHL Fall Classic is not a new event to the league, but this will be the first time the games count in the league standings.
The games to be held at the Pittsburgh Penguins' two-sheet practice facility will be mostly attended by NHL and college scouts.
O'Handley is reserving judgment on the new format until he experiences it.
"The message to our team this week is you have to play for our team, not the scouts, and the rest of that takes care of itself," O'Handley said. "How it works, I don't know. I liked it better when it was in the preseason. My colleagues, I guess, generally feel the same."
