GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Ondrej Psenicka delivered the game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 5 seconds remaining Friday as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Green Bay 3-1 in United States Hockey League action.
It was the third straight narrow win for Waterloo (3-0), which won a pair of overtime games last weekend to open the season.
Connor Caponi staked the Black Hawks to a 1-0 lead 5:48 into the game and Waterloo protected it until the 5:36 mark of the third when Green Bay (1-2) pulled even.
Xander Lamppa assisted on Psenicka's go-ahead tally, and Patrick Guzzo tacked on an empty net goal with 1:18 remaining.
Gabriel Carriere stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in goal.
