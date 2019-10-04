{{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Ondrej Psenicka delivered the game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 5 seconds remaining Friday as the Waterloo Black Hawks defeated Green Bay 3-1 in United States Hockey League action.

It was the third straight narrow win for Waterloo (3-0), which won a pair of overtime games last weekend to open the season.

Connor Caponi staked the Black Hawks to a 1-0 lead 5:48 into the game and Waterloo protected it until the 5:36 mark of the third when Green Bay (1-2) pulled even.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Xander Lamppa assisted on Psenicka's go-ahead tally, and Patrick Guzzo tacked on an empty net goal with 1:18 remaining.

Gabriel Carriere stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in goal.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments