CEDAR RAPIDS — Waterloo capped a perfect Thanksgiving week with another stellar defensive performance Friday.

Goaltender Logan Stein turned away 30 Cedar Rapids shots and the Black Hawks made a first-period goal stand up for a 1-0 United States Hockey League road win over the RoughRiders.

The only goal of the game came with seconds remaining in the opening period when Brehdan Engum beat Cedar Rapids goalie Derek Mullahy.

Waterloo won three consecutive games over two of its Iowa rivals Thursday through Saturday, defeating the RoughRiders twice and Des Moines once. The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks improved to 15-4-1-0, while Cedar Rapids is 10-9-1-0.

Waterloo 1, Ced. Rapids 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 0 0 — 1

Cedar Rapids 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Engum (Lamppa, Schingoethe), 19:32. Penalties — Engum-Wat. (hooking) :28, Molenaar-CR (tripping) 4:31.

SECOND PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Bengtsson-Wat. (misconduct) 9:38, Caponi-Wat. (charging, game misconduct) 9:38, Posma-CR (roughing) 9:38, Zmolek-CR (misconduct) 9:38, Sasson-CR (hooking) 15:17, Reiners-Wat. (roughing) 19:17, Silianoff-CR (roughing) 19:17.

THIRD PERIOD — No scoring. Penalties — Gotz-CR (cross-checking) :44, Haskins-Wat. (hooking) 4:09, Suda-CR (roughing) 10:21, Guzzo-Wat. (hooking) 17:17.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 10 11 6 — 27

Cedar Rapids 13 10 7 — 30

Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-5. Cedar Rapids 0-for-3.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Stein (30 SOG, 30 saves). Cedar Rapids, Mullahy (27 SOG, 26 saves).

Officials — Referee, Krasnichuk. Linesmen, Jenkin, Offerman. Att. — 2,212.

