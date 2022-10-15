USHL Hockey: Black Hawks drop second of the weekend, fall to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS – For the second straight night the Waterloo Black Hawks played from behind and once again the Black Hawks could not catch up.

Cedar Rapids scored twice in the second and twice in the third to score a 4-2 United States Hockey League victory over Waterloo Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, the RoughRiders took a 1- lead when Zaccharya Wisdom scored the first of two Cedar Rapids power play goals.

But just 1 minute and 1 second later, Waterloo’s Gennadi Chaly scored on an assist from Garrett Schifsky.

Cedar Rapids retook the lead on Dylan Hryckowian’s first of two goals with 3:02 left in the second.

The RoughRiders second power play goal from Brendan Fitzgerald made it 3-1 just 5:50 into the third before the Black Hawks narrowed their gap to one on Chaly’s second, a power-play tally with the assist going to Gavin O’Connell.

But Hryckowian scored into an empty net with 57 seconds left to seal Waterloo’s fate.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;1;1 -- 2

Cedar Rapids;0;2;2 -- 4

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – None.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Cedar Rapids, Zaccharya Wisdom (Andy Moore), 3:58 , pp. 2. Waterloo, Gennadi Chaly (Garrett Schifsky), 4:59, 3. Cedar Rapids, Dylan Hryckowian (Wisdom), 16:58. Penalties – David Klee, Wat (slashing), 2:34, Owen Baker, Wat (checking from behind), 6:52, Erick Pohlkamp, CR (cross checking), 10:25, Myles Hilman, Wat (roughing), 15:37, Moore, CR (roughing), 15:37.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Cedar Rapids, Brendan Fitzgerald (Wisdom, Connor Smith), 5:50, pp, 5. Waterloo, Chaly (O’Connell), 16:18, pp, 6. Cedar Rapids, Hryckowian (Jacob Kraft, Martins Lavins), 19:03, en.

Penalties – Gavyn Thoreson, Wat (holding), 4:05, Klee, Wat (fighting), 6:45, Riley Bassen, CR (fighting), 6:45, Gavin O’Connell, Wat (tripping), 8:13, Bench, CR (too many men), 14:38, Pohlkamp, CR (boarding), 16:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;13;11;11; -- 35

Cedar Rapids;8;13;8 – 29

Goalies – Waterloo, Emmet Croteau (25 Saves). Cedar Rapids, Bruno Bruveris (33 Saves).